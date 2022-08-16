Two women who held significant power over the affairs of a tiny north St. Louis County town are accused of stealing $663,000 from the city over the past six years. Maureen Woodson and Donna Thompson worked for the City of Flordell Hills, as the clerk and assistant clerk, until May of this year. In those roles, they were in charge of most of the city’s financial processes, including paying bills and reconciling monthly bank statements. As clerk, Woodson was authorized to sign city checks.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO