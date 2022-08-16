Read full article on original website
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri AG in lawsuit over abortion access
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court,...
Missouri Senate hopeful Ben Brown on how opposing COVID-19 restrictions helped candidacy
Ben Brown is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where the Washington native talked about his win in the Republican primary for the 26th Senate District. Brown beat four other GOP candidates in the race to represent a district that includes part of St. Louis County and all of Franklin, Osage, Warren and Gasconade counties. He will face Democrat John Kiehne in November.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce tax cut special session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will give details Monday on the timing of an upcoming special legislative session, which will feature a large income tax cut proposal. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at Parson’s request to address two tax issues the governor vetoed this past session. Parson vetoed a...
Missouri student test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels
Missouri students are not performing academically at pre-pandemic levels, but student assessment scores last year increased over the year before. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2021-22 preliminary grade level and end-of-course assessment scores Tuesday during the state board of education meeting. Overall, students improved their...
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus leaders say it’s no longer needed
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is pointing to Aug. 2 primary results as one of the reasons for disbanding after four years, but it’s not because voters showed a lack of support. Instead, caucus leaders cited the success of several conservative candidates over more moderate counterparts as an...
Leaders says Fort Leonard Wood is an asset that also needs improvements
Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri’s Ozarks is an economic driver that sustains the region, and is also a resource in need of care and expansion. Those were among the messages at the annual meeting Wednesday of the Sustainable Ozark Partnership, a nonprofit organization that works to develop the region around Fort Leonard Wood.
2 former Flordell Hills employees indicted in theft of more than $650,000
Two women who held significant power over the affairs of a tiny north St. Louis County town are accused of stealing $663,000 from the city over the past six years. Maureen Woodson and Donna Thompson worked for the City of Flordell Hills, as the clerk and assistant clerk, until May of this year. In those roles, they were in charge of most of the city’s financial processes, including paying bills and reconciling monthly bank statements. As clerk, Woodson was authorized to sign city checks.
