ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/16)

BOOKED: Jessica Garcia on Ford County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, hold for Ford County. BOOKED: Keith Boyer on Barton County District Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Trisha Johnson on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Hernan Montez on two...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Hoisington, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hoisington, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Man injured in Pawnee County crash

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was hurt Tuesday evening in a crash in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the 35-year-old driver from Larned was driving a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on K19, about two miles south of the K19 East Junction, when the vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch, overcorrected and went into the east ditch, where it struck a tree.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cop Shop#Marijuana#Jackson Street#N Us 281 Highway#K 9 Use Call Out
Great Bend Post

UPDATE: Russell Police search over for injured man

UPDATE: At 7:22 p.m. the man sought by the Russell Police Department that had fled from the Russell Regional Hospital was reported to be in custody. The Russell Police Department Wednesday morning was looking for an injured man that had fled on foot. A notification sent through the city's emergency...
RUSSELL, KS
Hutch Post

SAFE Sidewalks to be constructed in October

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk with the City of Hutchinson engineering department gave the City Council an update on the SAFE sidewalk program at their meeting on Tuesday. "In the first year of the SAFE sidewalk program, we received more applications than we could complete," Schenk said. "Some applications were directly from residents and others from different organizations. After reviewing all of the applications, staff selected nine locations. Even though we ended up a little over budget, rather than having to remove locations, the Housing Commission transferred an additional $7000 to help us complete all of the identified properties."
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Correction: Larned man injured after SUV strikes a tree

Correction: Due to an error posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, according to Trooper Michael Racy. The story has been corrected. PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder driven...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell

From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
RUSSELL, KS
Salina Post

Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home

A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy