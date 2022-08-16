Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash
The Barton County Sheriff's Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/16)
BOOKED: Jessica Garcia on Ford County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, hold for Ford County. BOOKED: Keith Boyer on Barton County District Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: Trisha Johnson on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Hernan Montez on two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Man injured in Pawnee County crash
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was hurt Tuesday evening in a crash in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the 35-year-old driver from Larned was driving a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on K19, about two miles south of the K19 East Junction, when the vehicle went off the roadway into the west ditch, overcorrected and went into the east ditch, where it struck a tree.
$8.8 million Great Bend police station to be built by next August
The guaranteed maximum price for the new police station in Great Bend has been approved, construction is expected to begin next month and the new 20,100 square-foot building is scheduled to be finished by next August. The total expense to construct and completely furnish the police station to be built...
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
Kansas man injured when SUV crashes into tree
A Kansas man was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in Pawnee County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
UPDATE: Russell Police search over for injured man
UPDATE: At 7:22 p.m. the man sought by the Russell Police Department that had fled from the Russell Regional Hospital was reported to be in custody. The Russell Police Department Wednesday morning was looking for an injured man that had fled on foot. A notification sent through the city's emergency...
SAFE Sidewalks to be constructed in October
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk with the City of Hutchinson engineering department gave the City Council an update on the SAFE sidewalk program at their meeting on Tuesday. "In the first year of the SAFE sidewalk program, we received more applications than we could complete," Schenk said. "Some applications were directly from residents and others from different organizations. After reviewing all of the applications, staff selected nine locations. Even though we ended up a little over budget, rather than having to remove locations, the Housing Commission transferred an additional $7000 to help us complete all of the identified properties."
adastraradio.com
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Correction: Larned man injured after SUV strikes a tree
Correction: Due to an error posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, according to Trooper Michael Racy. The story has been corrected. PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder driven...
Great Bend to offer city-wide cleanup to dump trash for free
A city-wide cleanup in Great Bend has been scheduled for Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 where citizens will be able to dump a variety of items for free. Separate dumpsters for mattresses, metals, tires and trash will be set up at Sunflower Diversified Services' parking lot at 5605 10th Street.
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell
From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
Ellsworth Co. deputy recounts his near death experience with a bison
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Ellsworth County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Slaught injured by a bison August 7 was discharged from Salina Regional Medical Center and is recovering, according to Sheriff Murray Marston. Slaught reported he located the bison just South of Kansas 4 Highway. When he exited the vehicle to find a pasture...
Youth Crew member shares Florida training experience with Barton commission
Not all trips to Florida are for vacation. In July, Barton County Health Department Health Educator Katelyn Sigler and Youth Crew member Jasmine Figueroa were among the 2,500 attendees at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) training in Orlando, Fla. The pair shared their experience with Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0