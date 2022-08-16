ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Chicopee License Committee recommends against Pilot Travel Center

CHICOPEE – The proposition of a Pilot Travel Center on 357 Burnett Rd. continues to garner divisive reactions across Planning Board and City Council subcommittee meetings. During an Aug. 8 License Committee meeting, members of the committee recommended against licenses for the travel center’s fuel storage and service stations. A final vote on the travel center will take place during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project

EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners

Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Maura Healey
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Laser#Democrat#Mbta#East West
MassLive.com

Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says

As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski

(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield needs to show best effort to meet promises (Editorial)

The state Gaming Commission is not asking anything unreasonable of MGM Springfield. It is asking for the casino’s best effort to meet the promises it made when it opened. The casino has promised a response with its quarterly reports in September. That’s frankly not the most forthright answer it could have given, but perhaps some promising news will come of it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
holyoke.org

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES

The following was retrieved from https://senatorjohnvelis.com/massachusetts-legislature-passes-bill-supporting-veterans-and-military-families/. (BOSTON–07/29/2022) The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy