Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Massachusetts sports betting launch date: Casinos are ‘set to move’ on in-person wagering
A new sports wagering industry is already being set in motion as existing casinos and simulcasting facilities in Massachusetts consider how fast they can launch in-person sports betting once state officials finalize regulations and come up with a launch date. A week after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law legalizing...
thereminder.com
Chicopee License Committee recommends against Pilot Travel Center
CHICOPEE – The proposition of a Pilot Travel Center on 357 Burnett Rd. continues to garner divisive reactions across Planning Board and City Council subcommittee meetings. During an Aug. 8 License Committee meeting, members of the committee recommended against licenses for the travel center’s fuel storage and service stations. A final vote on the travel center will take place during the Sept. 8 City Council meeting.
WCVB
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project
EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners
Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
Amherst’s Jones Library new $48.9 million construction cost estimate presents ‘real problem’
AMHERST – What had been a $36.3 million estimate a year ago to renovate and expand Jones Library is now pegged at $48.9 million, town manager Paul Bockelman told the Town Council this week. “We have a real problem,” Councilor Dorothy Pam said. A state Library Commission grant...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout
SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
Cook-Obregon addresses Southwick Conservation Commission after removal vote
SOUTHWICK — Maryssa Cook-Obregon addressed the Conservation Commission for the first time Monday evening after the Select Board voted 2-1 not to reappoint her to the commission. Cook-Obregon spoke to the commission during public comment, and was frustrated about being removed from the commission for the second time in...
Worcester’s chief diversity officer position still not posted to allow city time to establish support structure, acting city manager says
Five months after the city of Worcester announced Stephanie Williams will be departing her role as chief diversity officer, the city has not posted a job opening for the position. The city’s Acting City Manager Eric Batista said there’s a reason the city is waiting to post the opening....
Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says
As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski
(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
MGM Springfield needs to show best effort to meet promises (Editorial)
The state Gaming Commission is not asking anything unreasonable of MGM Springfield. It is asking for the casino’s best effort to meet the promises it made when it opened. The casino has promised a response with its quarterly reports in September. That’s frankly not the most forthright answer it could have given, but perhaps some promising news will come of it.
holyoke.org
MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILIES
The following was retrieved from https://senatorjohnvelis.com/massachusetts-legislature-passes-bill-supporting-veterans-and-military-families/. (BOSTON–07/29/2022) The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
iheart.com
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
