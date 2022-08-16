ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Over $300K donated to Christian Appalachian Project to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors

By Dustin Massengill
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heTh5_0hJA5tL200

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 10 days of raising funds to help eastern Kentucky flood victims, the Christian Appalachian Project announced Monday that more than $300,000 was raised for the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The flooding impacted people across eastern Kentucky with federal aid being offered in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties in some way.

Letcher County dance studio, community beacon washed out by floods

News Channel 11, FOX 56 News and other Nexstar stations worked with the Christian Appalachian Project to spearhead a campaign to raise funds for the people in eastern Kentucky through a special program, Tragedy in the Mountains.

More than 30 Nexstar television stations participated in the fundraising effort, including WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, WJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, Tennessee, WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, and WEHT-TV in Evansville, Indiana.

‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood

During the last two weeks, these stations and others in the Nexstar family, promoted and aired special programming examining the impact of the flooding and highlighting relief efforts.

The funds donated to the Christian Appalachian Project will keep helping hands in the region for the long term.

“That will help us stay for the long haul – not just for two weeks or two months, but maybe as much as two years as we look at how we take care of these resources that have been entrusted to us and spend them wisely to make sure every dollar goes as far as possible,” said Christian Appalachian Project CEO and President Guy Adams.

To cap off the charity campaign the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation with Nexstar Media Inc. television stations announced their donation of $25,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project.

Nexstar stations presented a $25,000 check to the Christian Appalachian Project on behalf of the Nexstar Charitable Foundation, on August 15, 2022. Pictured from left to right, Jay Quaintance with WJHL, Sean Banks with WOWK, Paula Jackson with WJHL, Monte Costes with FOX 56, Phyllis Caudill with the Christian Appalachian Project, and Guy Adams with the Christian Appalachian Project.

About the Christian Appalachian Project

The Christian Appalachian Project was founded more than 50 years ago. Through donor support,
dedicated volunteers, and a selfless staff, the organization now touches the lives of more than one million
people each year. By working with other local food banks and humanitarian service providers, the
organization’s reach extends to parts of all 13 states of the Appalachian region, including Kentucky,
Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We value partners like Fox 56 Lexington who saw the need in the community and looked for a tangible
way to help,” said Guy Adams, President/CEO of Christian Appalachian Project. “The funds raised through
this effort will be invaluable in helping CAP meet the long-term needs of families devasted by recent
flooding. When the unthinkable happens, CAP is there to help people put their lives back together. We
are grateful for the entire Nexstar family for helping to serve people in need in Appalachia.”

FOX 56 Vice President and General Manager Monte Costes said, “The recent flooding experienced by my fellow Kentuckians has been catastrophic, with lives lost, billions of dollars in damage, and it will take us years to recover. I know I speak for my Nexstar colleagues here in Appalachia and across the country when I say how proud we are to work for a company that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. It is core to Nexstar’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation has made this $25,000 donation to assist with flood relief efforts.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    99.5 WKDQ

    New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

    A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
    WJHL

    How much does it cost to have a child in Tennessee?

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Having a baby in Tennessee isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than in other parts of the country. According to a new report from the online insurance group QuoteWizard, the Volunteer state is the 33rd most expensive state to have a child. In Tennessee, it costs $11,686 for labor and […]
    TENNESSEE STATE
    wvxu.org

    Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

    Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
    KENTUCKY STATE
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Pennsylvania State
    State
    Tennessee State
    State
    Maryland State
    State
    Indiana State
    City
    Lexington, KY
    Local
    Kentucky Government
    State
    Ohio State
    State
    North Carolina State
    State
    Mississippi State
    State
    Kentucky State
    State
    Georgia State
    State
    Alabama State
    State
    West Virginia State
    Local
    Kentucky Society
    State
    South Carolina State
    gonomad.com

    Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

    Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
    KENTUCKY STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Appalachian Region#Volunteers#Charity#Wjhl Tv#Tri Cities#Wkrn#Wate Tv#Weht Tv
    lanereport.com

    Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

    LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
    LEXINGTON, KY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Advocacy
    NewsBreak
    Society
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Charities
    thelevisalazer.com

    FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

    AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
    WEHT/WTVW

    Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

    (WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
    WJHL

    WJHL

    34K+
    Followers
    11K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

     https://www.wjhl.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy