East Providence, RI

Millions of baby swings, rockers recalled after infant dies

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2 million baby swings and rockers are being recalled due to the risk of entanglement and strangulation in the unoccupied seat’s straps for crawling infants.

4moms is recalling about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers that have been sold nationwide. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

“When the swing or rocker is not in the use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a news release .

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

One 10-month-old died from asphyxiation and another suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver, according to the CPSC.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The recall involves MamaRoo models using a three-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026) and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has the model number 4M-012, which can be found on its bottom.

The swings and rockers were sold from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

More Information: Infant swings and rockers due to entanglement and strangulation hazards

“Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access,” the CPSC said. “Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.”

4moms can be reached by phone at 877-870-7390 or email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com .

The company noted that its new model of MamaRoo swing that came out last month is not included in the recall.

CEO Gary Waters released the following statement to 12 News:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes. That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

“We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings. After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

“The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat. We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

“We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.”

