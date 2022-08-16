Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenTruecrime FanaticHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Disruptive Houston business lands on Inc.'s new list of fastest-growing U.S. companies
As a firm offering passive income opportunities through real estate syndications, Houston’s Disrupt Equity has been riding a red-hot trend. Word has caught on, as the West Houston firm has just landed on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. As the (surprisingly) sole Houston company to break the top 200 in the report, Disrupt charted an impressive 2,975 percent growth rate between 2018 and 2021.
Houston ranks No. 3 in U.S. for best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes, says report
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Houston metro area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts Houston at...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend brings a chance of rain and with that, a chance of cooler temps. That may affect an athletic, multi-sport showdown at Texas' largest Crystal lagoon. Those who choose to stay indoors can opt for a staged version of Tina Fey's hilarious examination of mean girls. Also downtown, a beloved draught house celebrates 22 years with an epic blowout.
Find treasures from Hines, Smith, and other prominent Houston families at new elite estate sale
Houston civic and philanthropic titans such as Gerald and Barbara Hines and Lester and Sue Smith were known not only for their immense contributions to the city, but for their discriminating eyes for design and decor — specifically with antiques. To that end, a new estate sale showcases highly...
Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant
The Blood Bros. are becoming the Blood Family. The trio behind Blood Bros. BBQ — brothers Terry and Robin Wong and James Beard Award finalist Quy Hoang — are preparing to open LuLoo’s Day & Night, a new all-day concept, in partnership with veteran pastry chef Alyssa Dole (Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Kirby Group) at Revive Development’s Stomping Grounds project in Garden Oaks.
Meet the Houstonian behind a local Champagne brand that's the toast of the town, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Matthew Massey joins CultureMap food editor to discuss Champagne Madame Zéro. Massey, a Galveston native, co-founded the new champagne brand that sells a single-village, Premier Cru, 100-percent Chardonnay, Extra Brut Champagne. The wine lover explains that he traveled throughout the Champagne...
5 Houston spas for hands-on help with the delish Hailey Bieber 'glazed donut' manicure
This summer, glazed donuts have been elevated from everyone's favorite fried treat to an entire aesthetic, thanks to Instagram star, model — and oh yeah, wife of Justin — Hailey Bieber. From the newly launched Rhode Skin founder, what started as a dewy skincare trend has migrated to...
New and improved trash-removing boat casts off to clean up Buffalo Bayou
For more than 20 years, a nonprofit organization has hired people to clean 14 miles of bayou in Houston. And with a newly updated innovative boat, keeping Buffalo Bayou clean just got a lot more efficient. Buffalo Bayou Partnership unveils its newest version of the Bayou-Vac this week, and it's...
Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history
Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
New Texas rating system reveals which Houston-area schools make the grade
Houston-area parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade, as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings early Monday, August 15. Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced. In the past,...
Chris Shepherd, CultureMap's new Wine Guy, makes a splash with his first column devoted to his grape love
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
Houston's 'most Insta-worthy' new cafe brews up signature lattes, avocado toast, and kindness in Montrose's hottest hub
A new coffee shop devoted to kindness has opened in Montrose. La La Land Kind Cafe is now serving lattes and more at the Montrose Collective, the new mixed-use destination near the intersection of Montrose and Westheimer. Touted as "the most aesthetic, insta-worthy cafe in Houston," La La Land offers...
New all-day cafe serves up a taste of Louisiana to The Heights in familiar space
A Louisiana-inspired all-day cafe has opened in the Heights. Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar has entered a soft opening this week ahead of its official grand opening this Friday, August 19. Located in the former Revival Market space, Lagniappe serves a mixture of Cajun and Creole-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch, and...
River Oaks luxury high-rise reps fire back at 'inaccurate' reporting of structural integrity concerns
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise, where its residents have been kept out of since last August 11, fired back at reports that the City of Houston pulled its occupancy permit, stressing that "at no time was the building's structural integrity compromised." In response to CultureMap news partner ABC13's request...
Houston's superstar Lizzo plays runaway bride in dreamy new video starring famous hunk
These days, all Houston-born Lizzo needs to do is toot her $55,000 flute and she’ll make national headlines. The Bayou City native, who electrified a jam-packed crowd outside the Today Show studios last month (and made a lovely visit with young fans), has just released a new video starring a famed hunk — and dreamy (sort of literally) love interest.
Houston steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal
Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25. Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.
Texas hot chicken restaurant brings the heat to Katy and Spring
A Texas-based hot chicken restaurant continues to spread its wings throughout the Houston area. The Cookshack (223 Mason Rd.) has opened two new locations in Katy and Spring (21640 Kuykendahl Rd.) that join its existing Houston-area outposts in Webster and on Washington Avenue. Opened in Fort Worth in 2019, the...
First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows
With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.
Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause
Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue. Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays...
