Winthrop, ME

WDEA AM 1370

I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine

It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Is It Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?

One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames, like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm

A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
GORHAM, ME
WDEA AM 1370

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
EASTPORT, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park

People are funny! Over a million visitors come to Acadia National Park every year, but it's not for everyone. Check out these terrible reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park!. Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park. Despite the incredible beauty of Acadia National Park...
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WDEA AM 1370

Versant Power Asks for a Rate Increase That Will Affect Customers

Versant Power announced an intention this week to ask for a rate increase in their distribution rate, but Governor Mills says it's a bad idea. The company announced the intention to file for a rate increase this week, saying that it's needed in order for the company to continue to deliver electricity to northern and eastern Maine. For the average customer using 500 kilowatt-hours per month, this would mean an increase of about $10.50 per month in their bills. For customers who use 750 kwh per month, the elevated fees would result in a $15 to $16 increase, while 1,000 kwh customers would see an increase of about $21.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire

Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini

Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

