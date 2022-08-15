Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine
It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
Is It Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?
One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames, like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
Belfast Theatre Open For More Than 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm
A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
These Are Maine’s Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2021
Earlier this winter, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Public Lands announced that more than 3.2 million people visited the state's 42 parks and historic sites. The original announcement covered the first 11 months of 2021. That was a new record for Maine, and that number has only increased. According...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park
People are funny! Over a million visitors come to Acadia National Park every year, but it's not for everyone. Check out these terrible reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park!. Top 10 Worst Reviews of Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park. Despite the incredible beauty of Acadia National Park...
40 Things Summer Tourists Say That Drives Us Mainers Nuts
It's amazing how little people from away know about Maine. Many people don't know that we are even a state!. Many have little clue when it comes to lobsters, moose, tides, weather, Stephen King, George Bush, Moxie, Camp Wood, deer, buoys, winter, and the list goes on and on. We...
Versant Power Asks for a Rate Increase That Will Affect Customers
Versant Power announced an intention this week to ask for a rate increase in their distribution rate, but Governor Mills says it's a bad idea. The company announced the intention to file for a rate increase this week, saying that it's needed in order for the company to continue to deliver electricity to northern and eastern Maine. For the average customer using 500 kilowatt-hours per month, this would mean an increase of about $10.50 per month in their bills. For customers who use 750 kwh per month, the elevated fees would result in a $15 to $16 increase, while 1,000 kwh customers would see an increase of about $21.
Heat Advisory and Beach Hazards Statement for Downeast Maine Sunday August 7th
There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Downeast Maine today, Sunday August 7th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the high to upper 80's but the Heat Index, what it will actually feel like is expected to be up to 100 degrees late this morning and afternoon.
You Can Own 2nd Closest Business to Acadia National Park for Just Under $5 Million [PHOTOS]
The Hull's Cove General Store, the 2nd closest business to Acadia National Park on Route 3 could be yours for 4.995 million dollars. Located on Route 3 at 3 Breakneck Road, in Bar Harbor, only Wind and Wine, located across the street is closer to the Park. The Hull's Cove...
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini
Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
