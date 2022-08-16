ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
theadvocate.com

Vermilion sheriff's deputy arrested on DWI after crash

A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is on leave after being arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday, KATC reports. Scott Davis, 47, of Erath, was arrested on counts of driving while intoxicated and careless operation on Sunday after a crash on La. 89 just north of La. 14 just before midnight. The crash remains under investigation, but Louisiana State Police said the impact was minor and no injuries were reported.
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
