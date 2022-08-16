ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Judy Lynn Choate

ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
ABBEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Abbeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Abbeville, LA
Sports
vermiliontoday.com

Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022

Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vermiliontoday.com

85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish

There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
VERMILION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpo#Jack Of All Trades#American Football
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
VERMILION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy