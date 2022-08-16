Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
vermiliontoday.com
Judy Lynn Choate
ABBEVILLE — Judy Lynn Choate, after a courageous battle with cancer, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Perry, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (300 Pere Megret St.) in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery.
vermiliontoday.com
2022 marks 50th Anniversary of Dozier Elementary opening as an Erath Feeder School
A half-century ago, a new school emerged and changed the face of Erath’s educational system. On August 29, 1972, Dozier Elementary opened its doors with a new, caring, and motivated staff as the community’s feeder school for all students in grades 1, 2, and 3. Before this time,...
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
vermiliontoday.com
Louisiane-Acadie Announces Dates of Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2022
Louisiane-Acadie the sponsor of the Great Acadian Awakening (GRA) is a non-profit organization domiciled in Lafayette, Louisiana whose mission is to celebrate our native French language, Cajun culture and Acadian heritage. Louisiane-Acadie’s premier event, the GRA is held every five years but was postponed to 2022 due to COVID. GRA is patterned after the World Congress of Acadians’ (CMA) festivities that are held in the Canadian Maritimes. GRA is a multi-day event with activities set to take place all around the Acadiana region. This year’s ceremonies will open in Abbeville on Saturday, Oct. 1st with events set to take place each day in St. Martinville, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Rayne, Church Point, Houma, Thibodeaux, Lafayette, Broussard and Port Allen. Closing ceremonies, set for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, will include a 9:00 a.m. French mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette, followed by a Tintamarre to Warehouse 535 and concluding activities at St. Luc’s Immersion School in Arnaudville.
vermiliontoday.com
85 uncertified teachers in the classrooms in Vermilion Parish
There was a person in the classroom teaching Vermilion Parish public school children when school began on Thursday. Is that person a certified teacher or a non-certified teacher?. Nine years ago, that answer would probably have been certified because only one percent of Vermilion Parish’s public school teachers were uncertified....
University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Former Lafayette Parish School Superintendent waiting for $700K payment
Former Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent says he is still waiting for his $700K payment, five years after winning a lawsuit against the school district.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary
While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
vermiliontoday.com
State of the University: UL Lafayette among top 100 public research universities in U.S.
LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has taken its place among the nation’s top 100 public research universities. Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, made the announcement Wednesday during the annual State of the University address. “Coming on the heels of our R1 designation, this is...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Utilities System
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
vermiliontoday.com
Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives. There are multiple ways to leave on tip.
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
