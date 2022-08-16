MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO