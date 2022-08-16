Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe Mertens
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove.
nbc15.com
Shell casings found on Madison’s west side not long after downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Not long after responding to a shooting near downtown Madison, officers were called to reports of gunfire. This time on the city’s west side. According to the Madison Police Department’s initial report, investigators responded around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of N. Wickham Court and Tottenham Ave. where they found found several shell casings.
nbc15.com
MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is holding a Latino Youth Academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities. Police officials say there are often misunderstandings of who the department is and how it works in Madison, which they are working to address. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hurt in downtown shooting early Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in downtown Madison overnight Thursday. Police got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. from the 700 block of East Main Street and found the man injured there. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody as of...
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
MPD investigating after gunshots reported in far west side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood on the city’s far west side overnight. Officers were called to the area of N. Wickham Ct. and Tottenham Rd., just off of the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Blvd., at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. As UW-Madison...
nbc15.com
Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested after fight on Dane Co. Interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fight on I-39/90 in Dane Co. led to the arrest of a suspect from Janesville, who could be facing a fifth-offense OWI charge, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A WSP statement indicated troopers received word of the confrontation between multiple people around 5 p.m....
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention
Volunteers with UW-Madison, PPG paint murals at newly expanded UW building. Participants gathered at the UW South Madison Partnership office on Park Street to create the art project, which features murals on five interior walls of the building. Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards. Updated:...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in January shooting death posts $10,000 bond to leave county jail
A suspect in a north La Crosse murder from last winter has been released from the county jail, on $10,000 bail. Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County jail last week. Freeman is charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the January shooting death of Ernest Knox, during a party at an apartment on Rose Street.
Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Sheriff: Man accused of shooting at his roommate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of firing a gun at his roommate during an argument was arrested Monday evening in Stoughton, police reported. The Stoughton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. South Street for reports of two roommates having an argument.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
nbc15.com
Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department is looking for crossing guards weeks ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, hoping to hire one full-time position and roughly four substitute positions. “It’s a commitment the city has made to the safety of the students,” said Portage Police Assistant Chief Richard...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
nbc15.com
MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
Comments / 0