Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 8.18.22
Friday nights are not high school football nights in Kansas yet. Given the chance for storms…
Emporia gazette.com
Tropics map - 8.17.22
A little rain fell on the last day of summer vacation for Emporia students. But not a lot.
Emporia gazette.com
Return to school relatively cool
A little rain fell on the last day of summer vacation for Emporia students. But not a lot. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday. The high temperature fell to 81 degrees, after three consecutive days above 100. A recording station three miles northwest of town didn’t get above 77.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Close call on I-35 ends with two hurt
A close encounter for two drivers in a Lyon County construction area ended with two people injured Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports driver Terrerae Grubb, 34, and Karen Hitt, 32, both of Lenexa, went into the grass with their car jumping over a drainage ditch on northbound Interstate 35 about one mile east of K-130.
Mobile home in Butler County damaged by fire
A fire that started in the early morning hours of Wednesday has caused damage to a mobile home.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
Emporia gazette.com
Eleanor Elaine Owens
Eleanor Elaine Owens died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. She moved to Emporia in February of this year. EIeanor Elaine Goodell was born August 29, 1939 to parents, Leslie Goodell and Velma (Eckenberg) Goodell, in Benkelman, Nebraska. Her parents later had a daughter, Thelma Ann and a son, Walter Harold.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
KVOE
Mahtropolis subdivision and Red Brick Travel Plaza amongst action items for Emporia City Commission Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will consider action on two major development projects during their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. On the agenda will be a resolution to authorize the issuance of $1 million in general obligation bonds to assist with improvements related to the Red Brick Investments travel plaza. The bond resolution will follow possible action on a development agreement between the city and Red Brick LLC. for the paving of Brownstone Boulevard and Martin Drive as part of the plaza project.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High Cross Country returns to field this week
To a certain point, it could be a tale of two seasons for the Emporia High School cross country program. Mike Robinson is entering his 10th year with the program and eighth as head coach. He has two returning state qualifiers for the boys in sophomore Daghyn True and senior John Laudie. But after them, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to step up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
Emporia gazette.com
James F. Muckenthaler
James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home. Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.
WIBW
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
History of the tortilla explained at EPL event
“My mother made flour tortillas every day of my young life,” announced Gene T. Chávez, opening his presentation of “Flour Power: The History of the Tortilla” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, at the Emporia Public Library. A community historian and archivist with familial roots in northern New...
WIBW
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
New solar station coming to Shawnee County
SILVER LAKE (KSNT) — Shawnee County is just a few months away from gaining its newest solar energy farm. Evergy and Free State Electric Cooperative have partnered up to bring another energy source to serve part of Shawnee County. Evergy said there will be thousands of panels at the plant once the project is completed. […]
Emporia gazette.com
Irvin D. LeClear
Irvin D. LeClear, 90, passed away at his home in Emporia on August 16, 2022. The son of Roy Irvin and Ella Mae (Mabery) LeClear, Irvin was born in Meade, KS on July 2, 1932. He married Verlene Maye Smith on November 20, 1954. Irvin retired from Emporia State University...
Comments / 0