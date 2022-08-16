James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home. Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.

