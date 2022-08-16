Read full article on original website
Richard James Cook
Richard James Cook, 51, a resident of Houma, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Richard was born August 17, 1970, in Houma, the son of Allison Webster Cook III and Edelia Billiot Duplantis. Richard loved watching Nascar. His favorite racer was number 88. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren...
Tristin Dugas
Tristin John Dugas, native of Houma, La and resident of Odessa, Tx, passed away Saturday August 13, 2022. He was 24 years old. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
Sandra Mahler
Sandra Boudreaux Mahler, 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 15, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Trent Posey
Trent Posey, 31, resident of Houma and native of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on July 9, 2022. He is survived by his children, Lee and Brylee Posey; parents, Monique and Warren Henry; and siblings, Trevor Henry, Meagan Billiot, Kaeli Dupre, Hailey Henry and Mady Henry. He was preceded in death...
Lloyd Joseph Marcel
Lloyd Joseph Marcel, 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 6:47pm. Lloyd was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00am with burial to follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Cemetery in Houma, LA.
Lucien Sacco
Lucien Anthony Sacco, 81, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on August 14, 2022. The services will be private with only immediate family members present. He is survived by his Sons, Timothy (wife Mica), David (wife Linda) and Patrick (wife Monique); Daughters, Rhonda (husband...
Julia Marie Barrilleaux
Julia L. Barrilleaux, 81, a native of Gray, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 14, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
August Marks 31st Anniversary of the Disappearance of A.J. Breaux
The Houma Police Department would like to remind the community of the disappearance of Adam John “A.J.” Breaux who was reported missing August 28, 1991. Mr. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st year anniversary. The Houma Police Department strongly believes, after 31 years, there is someone within...
Downtown Sounds ready to help ThiboGrow
The first “Downtown Sounds” concert will be August 18, featuring Parish County Line, Highwater and Maurice Maurice. This event is a major piece in the future economic growth puzzle for downtown Thibodaux. The stage opens at 5:45 p.m. with Maurice Maurice. Highwater takes the stage at 7 p.m....
Galliano Fresh Market celebrated resilience and community at grand opening
Residents of Galliano and the South Lafourche community celebrated the grand opening of a beloved grocery store nearly a year after Hurricane Ida destroyed it. Galliano Fresh Market opened its doors for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday, with dozens of loyal shoppers lining up two hours before the store’s opening.
H.L Bourgeois Accepting Booth Vendors for September 17 Marketplace on the Reservation
H. L. Bourgeois High School will host the Marketplace on the Reservation Saturday, September 17, and are accepting vendor booths!. The craft show is quickly approaching soon after the start of the school year. The market will be held at the school, 1 Reservation Ct. in Gray. It’s put on by the Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club and they already have over 30 booth vendors between student organizations and local vendors. There are still spaces available! Interested? Register online at https://forms.gle/5fQmQiiov7RvhGQ49 or contact hlbboosterclub18@gmail.com.
Pointe-aux-Chenes, Montegut Hurricane Ida Recovery Meeting is Tonight, August 17
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) will host its first Hurricane Ida Recovery community meeting tonight, August 17, to address concerns in the Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Montegut communities. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to offer updates, field questions, and listen to residents. “We want your feedback, so tell us...
Pregnancy resource center to host diaper distribution
Inflation and shortages are on the rise across the country and baby diapers are one of many necessities that have increased in cost this year. According to NielsonIQ, disposable diapers have jumped 20 percent since August 2021. In an effort to help parents in the community, Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center...
You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!
Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale Recieves LBA Service Award for 46 Years of Service
Congratulations to Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale on receiving an Louisiana Bankers Association (LBA) Service Award for serving the banking industry for 46 years!. The award was instituted by the LBA board of directors in 1967 for bankers in the industry. The award is given to those in the industry for 45 or more years and applies to any director, officer, or employee.
South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company to host shrimp plate fundraiser
Crawfish may be out of season but South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company invites seafood lovers to enjoy a cajun treat in support of a great cause. The fire station will host a drive-thru shrimp boil fundraiser on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seafood lovers can stop...
Entergy online bill credit application information now available
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
Thibodaux pet store celebrates with Grand Opening Event
Petsense is excited to announce it will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 19, in Thibodaux after being closed for nearly a year. The pet store will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening, providing Thibodaux pet parents with a sense of normalcy. Nationally known as “America’s Hometown Pet Store”,...
August 29 Bayou Recovery Fund Impact Report Webinar will Showcase Phenomenal Resiliency
August 29 marks the first anniversary since Hurricane Ida made landfall and changed many lives. Bayou Community Foundations has been here for the community to pick up the pieces since day one and will be hosting a webinar, “Bayou Recovery Fund Impact Report” on Monday, August 29, to share the impact the Bayou Recovery Fund has had on recovery efforts.
Thibodaux Chick-fil-A to host stuffed animal sleepover
Chick-fil-A in Thibodaux invites you to dress your little one up in their jammies for an adventure with their furry friend! The restaurant will host a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, August 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy a fun-filled night of activities and sweet treats, including story-time with the Chick-fil-A cow, milk and cookies, and crafts. Following the event, the kids will tuck their stuffed animals for a slumber party.
