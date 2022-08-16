H. L. Bourgeois High School will host the Marketplace on the Reservation Saturday, September 17, and are accepting vendor booths!. The craft show is quickly approaching soon after the start of the school year. The market will be held at the school, 1 Reservation Ct. in Gray. It’s put on by the Bourgeois Braves Athletic Booster Club and they already have over 30 booth vendors between student organizations and local vendors. There are still spaces available! Interested? Register online at https://forms.gle/5fQmQiiov7RvhGQ49 or contact hlbboosterclub18@gmail.com.

KAITLYN ・ 1 DAY AGO