KIMT
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
KIMT
One defendant sentenced over illegal guns in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men arrested for guns found during a traffic stop has been sentenced. Jeremiah Dimitri Jackson, 21 of Rochester, has been given one year of supervised probation and fined $200 for pleading guilty to carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.
KAAL-TV
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
Scammer Posing as Police Victimizes Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester business has been victimized by a scammer posing as a member of law enforcement. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an 18-year-old employee at the business received a call from an individual posing as a detective with the Rochester Police Department last week. The caller reportedly gave the employee a false badge number and case number while telling the worker their boss, who the caller mentioned by name, was in debt. The caller instructed the employee to take over $2,000 from the business and purchase gift cards from Walmart or the employee and boss would be arrested.
KAAL-TV
No arrest in Thursday morning SE Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are actively investigating a Thursday morning shooting in SE Rochester. At about 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outdoors, in the 1500 block of 10th Street SE. According to at least one caller in the area, a gun was fired once, striking a...
KIMT
Used vegetable oil thefts in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One Albert Lea business owner went to the police department last week for a pretty strange string of crimes taking place recently. Dweezle Bordeaux owns "American Oil" and has been noticing waste vegetable oil thefts occurring - and the substance is more valuable some may realize.
First Court Appearance For Rochester Man Charged in Woman’s Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester man charged with causing a deadly traffic crash in April made his first court appearance this morning. 20-year-old Deng Kwel was charged last month with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 22-year-old Cynthia Gomez on April 11th. The criminal complaint states the Rochester woman was driving north on East Circle Drive near the entrance to Quarry Hill Park when a southbound car driven by Kwel crossed the median and smashed into her minivan.
KIMT
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
KIMT
Man arrested after Rochester gunfire pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire is pleading not guilty to gun and domestic assault charges. Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38 of Cannon Falls, is now set to stand trial May 1, 2023, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
KIMT
RPD: Around $5K of tools stolen from construction site
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $5,000 worth of construction tools were stolen from a job site over the weekend. Police said it happened on 15th St. north of Park Place Motors. Somebody broke into the construction area and stole tools. They were discovered missing on Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing Mattress, Other Items from Apartment Complex
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing four felony charges related to mail theft after she allegedly stole two packages last year. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 25-year-old Ashlynn Newman accuses her of stealing the packages from a Rochester apartment complex on July 31, 2021. Officers were called to the complex by a tenant who reported their package was not in the building’s entry area despite getting a message that confirmed it had been delivered. Staff at the apartment complex described Newman as a "repeat unknown offender," according to the complaint.
KIMT
Confusion over denied 'Hero Pay' application emails
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 15 day appeals period for 'Hero Pay' applications that were denied started on Tuesday but some applicants are confused about the status of their submission. Rochester resident Matt Vogt said he received an email from Submittable, the state's third party service handling applications, that said his appeal was...
KIMT
Cresco man pleads not guilty to truck theft, child endangerment
CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck and a small child. Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial November 16 for first-degree theft, violating a custodial order, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and OWI-1st offense.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
KIMT
Rochester doctor pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to trying to assist foreign terrorists. Muhammad Masood, 30, is a licensed doctor in Pakistan and was employed in early 2020 as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January 2020 and March 2020 that Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Court documents state Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: County attorney chooses not to charge man arrested with handgun
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office decided against charging Darryl Mallory after his Friday arrest. Mallory was arrested during a Rochester traffic stop, after a police officer searched him and the driver and allegedly located a gun. (ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested with...
KIMT
16-year-old boy shot, injured early Thursday morning in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized early Thursday morning. Police said it happened at 1:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. Authorities said it appears one shot was fired and hit the 16-year-old, who was then taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
