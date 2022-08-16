Students recognized for spotting, reporting wandering toddler

Six Neil Armstrong Elementary students are being praised as "Positive Astros" for their actions in reuniting a lost child with her family.

The incident happened last week, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announcement .

It was recess time for the fifth-grade class, and the group noticed the child wandering around the backside of the school fence by herself.

The kids immediately notified their teacher, who in turn reported school resource officers and administrators.

The girl was safely reunited with her parents, and no injuries to the child were reported.

Special badges were presented by school and sheriff's office staff to:



Evan Wendzel

Emily Byrd

Carter Williams

Benjamin Abbott

Madison Ford

Jorge Flores

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says all six have been nominated for local "Do the Right Thing" awards.