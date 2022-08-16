ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shib#Polkadot#Dogecoin Shiba Inu#Doge
u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum (ETH) Rival Could Explode by Up to 50%, Says Top Crypto Analyst

Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting that two altcoins could surge by up to 50%. Starting with decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Van de Poppe tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that the 25th-largest crypto asset by market cap could rally by nearly 50% to $12 if the $8 price level holds as support.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues Fresh Warning for Altcoin Traders

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash below $30,000 this year warns that a sell-off event across the altcoin markets is imminent. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 477,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the OTHERS chart, which tracks the total market capitalization of the top 125 crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and other large-cap altcoins.
MARKETS
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Finally Flipped Bitcoin, But There's Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Cardano Could Be Ready To Outperform Ethereum As ‘Reliable’ Indicator Flashes Bitcoin Bottom Signal

A popular crypto analyst is providing insights about what could be on the horizon for two of the largest digital assets. In a new strategy session, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s been keeping an eye on decentralized blockchain protocol Cardano (ADA) in relation to top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy