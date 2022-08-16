Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
T-Mobile Agrees To Pay $350 Million to Customers Over Data Breach, Additional $150 Million To Strengthen Its Security
Following a cyberattack in August 2021 in which a hacker breached T-Mobile's systems and stole private information relating to millions of customers, the company has agreed to pay $350 million to settle class-action lawsuits. An SEC filing on Friday afternoon states that the wireless carrier also consented to invest an...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Home sales plunge 20% from a year ago as high mortgage rates and inflation spur a 'housing recession' - but median prices are still near record highs at more than $400,000
The number of sales of existing US homes dropped again for the sixth straight month in July, leading an industry economist to declare a 'housing recession' even though prices remain near record highs. Higher mortgage rates and inflation have all weakened demand from homebuyers and led to declining sales, yet...
US economy still faces the risk of a severe recession despite the strong jobs report as bonds flash warnings, says El-Erian
The US is still in danger of a severe recession despite a strong July jobs report, Mohamed El-Erian said. "I believe it is too early to declare the recession watch over," the renowned economist wrote in the Financial Times. Stocks aren't pricing in the economic risks but government bonds are...
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
FOXBusiness
Fed likely to continue with rapid interest rate hikes despite inflation respite
The rapid pace of inflation eased in July for the first time in months, but the slowdown in price gains is likely not enough for the Federal Reserve to take its foot off the brakes as it tries to cool the U.S. economy and tame rising costs. The Labor Department...
More US rate hikes coming but 'at some point' pace will slow: Fed
US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1 percent in June.
‘Ticking time bomb’—China’s real estate bust deepens as housing prices fall for 11th straight month
Industry analysts see an urgent need to stimulate a recovery in China’s overheated residential real estate sector as potentially 50 million vacant apartments could soon flood the market.
CNBC
Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%
Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
Bloomberg
Fed’s Bowman Says Labor Demand Is Strong But Supply Uncertain
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said demand for workers remains strong, but constraints ranging from child care to benefits are limiting the supply of people who can or want to take the jobs. Payroll gains are strong and unemployment rates are low -- “the kind of labor market that historically...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s Ring quietly fixed security flaw that put users’ camera recordings at risk of exposure
Researchers at Atlanta-based application security company Checkmarx discovered the flaw when analyzing Ring’s app for Android. This app allows users to monitor footage recorded on video doorbells and security cameras, and has been downloaded more than 10 million times. The researchers found that the app had several bugs, which...
Retail Spending’s Anemic Response to Long-Sought Gas Price Decline is Ominous Sign
At first glance, a 25% drop in gas prices should have spurred a bit of a rebound in consumer spending. And if that wasn’t enough to boost consumer spending and sentiment that leads to sustained spending — the question remains, what will?. For the retailers — especially the...
Fed's Bowman sees strong U.S. labor market bringing more women back to work
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A strong U.S. labor market, the recovery of the service sector, and more fully open schools and childcare centers will likely bring more women back to the workforce, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
