Lynda Carter's mini-me daughter Jessica, 31, is releasing a tender tribute to her father Robert A Altman... a year after he suddenly passed away

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Wonder Woman actress turned lounge singer Lynda Carter, 71, has a daughter who looks and sounds just like her. And now she is releasing new music.

On Monday the TV star's 31-year-old mini-me Jessica Carter Altman released the cover of her new single that will be released on Friday.

'My new single For You is streaming EVERYWHERE this Friday ✨,' wrote the brunette beauty in her Instagram caption.

Just like mommy: Wonder Woman actress turned lounge singer Lynda Carter has a daughter who looks and sounds just like her. And now she is releasing new music; seen in 2015
For you: On Monday the TV star's mini-me Jessica Carter Altman released the cover of her new single that will be released on Friday. 'My new single For You is streaming EVERYWHERE this Friday ✨,' wrote the brunette beauty in her Instagram caption

The 31-year-old crooner has described the album as contemporary pop as well as folk pop.

Many of the new tunes touch on the heartbreaking loss of her businessman father Robert A Altman who died unexpectedly in 2021.

Lynda and Robert wed in 1984.

Bonded to her dad: Many of the new tunes touch on the heartbreaking loss of her businessman father Robert A Altman who died unexpectedly in 2021

Lynda and Jessica have worked together in the past.

In 2020 they talked to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover.

The beautiful brunettes were glowing as they opened up about their close bond, with Jessica calling her mom 'even more wonderful' than her superhero alter-ego.

Twice as nice: Lynda and Jessica have worked together in the past. In 2020 they talked to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. Seen in 2017
Too peas in a pod: Carter and Altman looked like sisters during their interview

'She embodies the character every single day,' lawyer/singer Jessica told Access.

'I think every person believes and sees the character as a strong woman figure in their lives.

'Their moms, their girlfriends, their grandmothers, their aunts, their sisters,' she continued about the comic character.

Lavishing her mom in praise, Jessica went on: 'I just feel really lucky that my mom is even more wonderful than the character.'

Her mom's massive claim to fame: Carter played Wonder Woman on TV; seen in 1875
Double take: Jessica definitely took after mom's glamour, with the TV star seen in 1979 above
A thing of Wonder: The beautiful brunettes were glowing as they opened up about their close bond, with Jessica calling her mom 'even more wonderful' than her superhero alter-ego 

'She taught me how to be strong, she taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn't have to fit anyone else's ideal,' she went on. 'I just had to be myself.'

Lynda - who shares Jessica and son James with late ZeniMax Media CEO Robert Altman - explained why Wonder Woman's legacy has been so empowering, calling the DC legend 'iconic for her heart and her intellect and her strength and beauty.'

Not only did Jessica take after her mom's kindness, but she also developed her own love of entertaining; she has already released her EP of songs called No Rules.

And it was mom who actually got her daughter involved in music.

Independent women: 'She taught me how to be strong, she taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn't have to fit anyone else's ideal,' she went on. 'I just had to be myself'

'It started off as a family affair,' Jessica told Mario and Kit. 'My brother had performed with my mom at the Kennedy Center and my mom when I was in law school asked me if I would consider performing with her, not really realizing how nerve wracking it would be until I actually walked on stage.'

That first gig lead to many more, something with Carter Altman feels blessed for.

'It's been such a fun experience to not only for the first time be able to work in that professional way, not just to see the final project but the watch her work,' Jessica explained. 'To be on stage and to share those really special moments together.'

Lynda looked back on her own time singing, calling her duets with music big shots like Kenny Rogers and Ray Charles 'a dream come true,' while adding that making music with her kids even 'tops that.'

A great duo: Carter and Altman perform on The Talk on 2018 

