The Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation will host the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park on Sept. 10. The 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m., while the 10K will begin at 8:25 a.m. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Registration includes a race shirt, a medal, race bib, a grab bag, and two food or drink tickets. Sponsorships are still available, and the event is still in need of volunteers. To register, visit Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K. For more information, contact Toni Hedstrom at.

