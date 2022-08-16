Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco board approves apartment zoning in Lutz
The Pasco County Commission has approved a rezoning on North Dale Mabry Highway, near the Pasco County line, in Lutz, for an apartment development next to an existing Target store. The approved rezoning will allow up to 238 multi-family units to replace commercial entitlements on about 9 acres. The rezoning...
The Laker/Lutz News
09/11/2022 – Dade City Garden Club
The Dade City Garden Club will honor its deep-rooted history of community beautification and education at a 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its clubhouse, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City. Part of the program will include a tribute to Pat Carver (deceased), who had 61 years of active membership. There will be free parking and light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Becky Maxwell at.
The Laker/Lutz News
Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County
Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Advocates for fire rescue crews keep up the heat on Pasco officials
Advocates for Pasco Fire Rescue continue the push to reduce emergency response times in Pasco County. Two speakers appeared before the Pasco County Commission during the public comment portion of the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, pushing for the board to have a greater sense of urgency regarding steps they can take to improve emergency response times.
The Laker/Lutz News
Fallen Hero 5K
The Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation will host the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park on Sept. 10. The 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m., while the 10K will begin at 8:25 a.m. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Registration includes a race shirt, a medal, race bib, a grab bag, and two food or drink tickets. Sponsorships are still available, and the event is still in need of volunteers. To register, visit Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K. For more information, contact Toni Hedstrom at.
The Laker/Lutz News
Starkey and Mariano named to state board
Pasco County Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey and Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano have been named to two-year terms on the board of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), according to a county news release. The election took place during the association’s annual conference in July. “I’m thrilled to represent...
The Laker/Lutz News
09/17/2022 – Save the Date
The Dade City Center for the Arts will host a downtown Art Walk from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. There will be an opening ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 813-363-4385, or email. *protected email*. .
The Laker/Lutz News
Prevention Summit
The Drug Free American Foundation (DFAF) and members of Pasco ASAP will present the 10th annual Prevention Summit on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, for two full days of drug education and prevention training, and an optional half day of strategic planning for Florida prevention efforts. National experts will discuss the impacts of drug abuse, research, current policies, emerging trends, and prevention strategies that strengthen communities. The summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 W. Cypress St., Tampa. For those interested in a vendor table or being an event sponsor, email.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco High honors Gerald Newton
The Pasco County School Board has named the press box at W.F. Edwards Stadium after Gerald Newton, who was known as the “Voice of the Pirates.”. Pasco High School Principal Kari Kadlub and Athletic Director Dawn Wetherby submitted the request, which was approved during a July school board meeting.
The Laker/Lutz News
Women gear up for annual arts and crafts show
The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club is wasting no time in preparation of its annual December arts and crafts show. The members are busily crafting items — such as angel ornaments and recycled men’s ties — to be sold in the club’s booth. The women are savvy recyclers and extremely eco-conscious They routinely upcycle items rather than tossing them away in area landfills. The group enjoys the camaraderie and socializing on craft days, working with sister members and guests. From left: Aniko Solomonson, Debbie Cardona, Shirley Willhite and Margee Carpenter. For more information on this community service organization, visit GFWCLutzLandOLakesWomansClub.org, or its Facebook page.
The Laker/Lutz News
Free vision screening
The Wesley Chapel Lions Sight Program will offer free vision screenings on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the New River Library, 34043 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel, for Pasco County residents who cannot afford eye care. Diabetes screenings also will be provided. To qualify, participants must bring these items:
The Laker/Lutz News
Voters set to make big decisions in Primary Election
All registered voters in Pasco and Hillsborough counties are eligible to select school board members, decide the fate of proposals for higher property taxes, and choose judges, too, during the Aug. 23 Primary Election. The Pasco County School Board’s ballot initiative ask voters for a yes or no on the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation opens
Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation had its first opening day of school, ever, ushering in a host of programs aimed to prepare students for myriad technical and professional careers. Some of those work opportunities already exist. Others are expected to emerge in the future. In either case, this high school...
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough adopts rules to protect renters
Hillsborough County has adopted new provisions aimed at protecting renters. The new provisions, adopted by the Hillsborough County Commission, require residential landlords in unincorporated Hillsborough County to give at least 60 days’ notice for rent increases higher than 5% and must meet minimum notice requirements for terminating leases, according to a county news release.
The Laker/Lutz News
Veteran benefits
American Legion Post 147, 17383 Gunn Highway in Odessa, will host “Learn the Facts!” on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., for veterans and spouses. Topics will include Tricare, ChampVa and Medicare. Participants can learn about the benefits they may be entitled to and how to receive them. For information, contact Sal Poliandro at 813-920-4512 or.
