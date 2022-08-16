Read full article on original website
Related
The Laker/Lutz News
Staff shortages persist in public schools
School is back in session for more than 300,000 public students in Pasco and Hillsborough counties, but both districts continue battling staffing shortages. Pasco County had 355 openings for teachers and 55 openings for bus drivers as of last week, according to Steve Hegarty, public information officer for Pasco County Schools.
The Laker/Lutz News
Starkey and Mariano named to state board
Pasco County Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey and Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano have been named to two-year terms on the board of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), according to a county news release. The election took place during the association’s annual conference in July. “I’m thrilled to represent...
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field
MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
Apprenticeships & master’s degrees: See DeSantis’ new teacher recruitment plan
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning to announce a new future for Florida teachers. DeSantis said he wants to recruit first responders and military veterans to teach students. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He also wants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland's football roster has more stars than the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – The Lakeland roster might have more stars next to their names than the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame. From top to bottom, Lakeland looks good, and the practices are so spirited, a timeout was called last week to calm everyone down. “The intensity is there and they are definitely ...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County School Board continues fight for surtax renewal
BROOKSVILLE – The School Board isn’t backing down in its battle to get an early surtax renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot. A special meeting had to be canceled because of illness, and member Jimmy Lodato was absent and did not call in, but the fight goes on.
The Laker/Lutz News
Fallen Hero 5K
The Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation will host the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park on Sept. 10. The 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m., while the 10K will begin at 8:25 a.m. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Registration includes a race shirt, a medal, race bib, a grab bag, and two food or drink tickets. Sponsorships are still available, and the event is still in need of volunteers. To register, visit Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K. For more information, contact Toni Hedstrom at.
A closer look at the candidates for Pasco County School Board
There are incumbents and newcomers on the ballot this year, and political consultant Shawn Foster said school board elections are getting more attention than ever before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
Bay News 9
Student arrested after lockdown at Lennard High School
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A student has been arrested following a lockdown at Lennard High School in Ruskin, which was lifted on Thursday afternoon. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies are currently conducting an investigation. Deputies say that on Thursday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., they were alerted to an...
The Laker/Lutz News
Prevention Summit
The Drug Free American Foundation (DFAF) and members of Pasco ASAP will present the 10th annual Prevention Summit on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, for two full days of drug education and prevention training, and an optional half day of strategic planning for Florida prevention efforts. National experts will discuss the impacts of drug abuse, research, current policies, emerging trends, and prevention strategies that strengthen communities. The summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 W. Cypress St., Tampa. For those interested in a vendor table or being an event sponsor, email.
suncoastnews.com
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies
Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Ag Commissioner Fried Claims DeSantis Is Trying To “Lower Standards” For Teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis will propose a slate of bills for the 2023 legislative session designed to bolster school districts’ efforts to recruit teachers, after students returned to classes last week amid a scarcity of educators. During a stop at a New Port Richey high
The Laker/Lutz News
09/01/2022 – Woman’s club
The Woman’s Club of Zephyrhills will begin a new year of service on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., at 38545 Fifth Ave., in Zephyrhills. The club has a more than 100-year history of community service and is open to any woman 18 years of age or older. The club’s outreach includes education, scholarships, supporting local food banks, and others. RSVP to.
Pasco County school board referendum looks to raise taxes for teacher pay raises
Florida Primary Election Day is nearly here and there's a proposal on Pasco County ballots that may be unknown to some voters.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco rejects Feeding Tampa Bay’s request to help fund building
The Pasco County Commission has decided that a quarter-million-dollar expenditure would be better spent on helping to feed the county’s food-insecure elderly than for helping to pay for a food storage facility in neighboring Hillsborough County. Pasco board members previously discussed a $250,000 budget recommendation to help support the...
The Laker/Lutz News
08/25/2022 – Bingo fundraiser
The Little Women of Lutz will host an evening of bingo on Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Beef O’ Brady’s, 18421 U.S. 41 in Lutz, in the Sunset Plaza. The cost is $10, which includes 10 games and three playing cards for each game. There also will be a 50/50 split, with 50% of the donations for the Little Women of Lutz and 50% for the winner. Donations for the 50/50 will be $1 for one ticket; $5 for six tickets; and $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the club’s community projects that include: the Lutz Lake Fern Road Cleanup; Ronald MacDonald House; Angels Senior Living North Tampa; Lutz Senior Center; Pasco Senior Center; holiday gifts for a family in Lutz; holiday food for local children and their families, Blessing Bags for the homeless; Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; and March of Dimes. For information, email.
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
Comments / 2