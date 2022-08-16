The Little Women of Lutz will host an evening of bingo on Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Beef O’ Brady’s, 18421 U.S. 41 in Lutz, in the Sunset Plaza. The cost is $10, which includes 10 games and three playing cards for each game. There also will be a 50/50 split, with 50% of the donations for the Little Women of Lutz and 50% for the winner. Donations for the 50/50 will be $1 for one ticket; $5 for six tickets; and $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the club’s community projects that include: the Lutz Lake Fern Road Cleanup; Ronald MacDonald House; Angels Senior Living North Tampa; Lutz Senior Center; Pasco Senior Center; holiday gifts for a family in Lutz; holiday food for local children and their families, Blessing Bags for the homeless; Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; and March of Dimes. For information, email.

LUTZ, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO