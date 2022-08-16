ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Staff shortages persist in public schools

School is back in session for more than 300,000 public students in Pasco and Hillsborough counties, but both districts continue battling staffing shortages. Pasco County had 355 openings for teachers and 55 openings for bus drivers as of last week, according to Steve Hegarty, public information officer for Pasco County Schools.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Starkey and Mariano named to state board

Pasco County Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey and Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano have been named to two-year terms on the board of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), according to a county news release. The election took place during the association’s annual conference in July. “I’m thrilled to represent...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
MULBERRY, FL
Fallen Hero 5K

The Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation will host the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park on Sept. 10. The 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m., while the 10K will begin at 8:25 a.m. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Registration includes a race shirt, a medal, race bib, a grab bag, and two food or drink tickets. Sponsorships are still available, and the event is still in need of volunteers. To register, visit Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K. For more information, contact Toni Hedstrom at.
TAMPA, FL
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
GULFPORT, FL
Student arrested after lockdown at Lennard High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A student has been arrested following a lockdown at Lennard High School in Ruskin, which was lifted on Thursday afternoon. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies are currently conducting an investigation. Deputies say that on Thursday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., they were alerted to an...
RUSKIN, FL
Prevention Summit

The Drug Free American Foundation (DFAF) and members of Pasco ASAP will present the 10th annual Prevention Summit on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, for two full days of drug education and prevention training, and an optional half day of strategic planning for Florida prevention efforts. National experts will discuss the impacts of drug abuse, research, current policies, emerging trends, and prevention strategies that strengthen communities. The summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 W. Cypress St., Tampa. For those interested in a vendor table or being an event sponsor, email.
TAMPA, FL
Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies

Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
SPRING HILL, FL
09/01/2022 – Woman’s club

The Woman’s Club of Zephyrhills will begin a new year of service on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., at 38545 Fifth Ave., in Zephyrhills. The club has a more than 100-year history of community service and is open to any woman 18 years of age or older. The club’s outreach includes education, scholarships, supporting local food banks, and others. RSVP to.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Pasco rejects Feeding Tampa Bay’s request to help fund building

The Pasco County Commission has decided that a quarter-million-dollar expenditure would be better spent on helping to feed the county’s food-insecure elderly than for helping to pay for a food storage facility in neighboring Hillsborough County. Pasco board members previously discussed a $250,000 budget recommendation to help support the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
08/25/2022 – Bingo fundraiser

The Little Women of Lutz will host an evening of bingo on Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Beef O’ Brady’s, 18421 U.S. 41 in Lutz, in the Sunset Plaza. The cost is $10, which includes 10 games and three playing cards for each game. There also will be a 50/50 split, with 50% of the donations for the Little Women of Lutz and 50% for the winner. Donations for the 50/50 will be $1 for one ticket; $5 for six tickets; and $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the club’s community projects that include: the Lutz Lake Fern Road Cleanup; Ronald MacDonald House; Angels Senior Living North Tampa; Lutz Senior Center; Pasco Senior Center; holiday gifts for a family in Lutz; holiday food for local children and their families, Blessing Bags for the homeless; Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; and March of Dimes. For information, email.
LUTZ, FL

