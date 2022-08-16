Read full article on original website
observernews.net
Reserve your seat now for Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food tour
The Enterprising Latinas will host the Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tours between noon and 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 20, 26 and 27. “We are excited to welcome visitors from across Tampa Bay to Wimauma and be able to share what we love about our community through its food, heritage, and special stories,” said Liz Gutierrez, CEO & Founder of the Enterprising Latinas. “The food tours continue our mission of creating pathways of opportunity for women and expanding economic growth to benefit Wimauma’s low-income residents.”
The Laker/Lutz News
08/25/2022 – Bingo fundraiser
The Little Women of Lutz will host an evening of bingo on Aug. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Beef O’ Brady’s, 18421 U.S. 41 in Lutz, in the Sunset Plaza. The cost is $10, which includes 10 games and three playing cards for each game. There also will be a 50/50 split, with 50% of the donations for the Little Women of Lutz and 50% for the winner. Donations for the 50/50 will be $1 for one ticket; $5 for six tickets; and $20 for 40 tickets. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the club’s community projects that include: the Lutz Lake Fern Road Cleanup; Ronald MacDonald House; Angels Senior Living North Tampa; Lutz Senior Center; Pasco Senior Center; holiday gifts for a family in Lutz; holiday food for local children and their families, Blessing Bags for the homeless; Relay for Life, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; and March of Dimes. For information, email.
The Laker/Lutz News
Fallen Hero 5K
The Tampa VA Network and VetCoin Foundation will host the Fallen Hero 5K and 10K at Al Lopez Park on Sept. 10. The 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m., while the 10K will begin at 8:25 a.m. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K. Registration includes a race shirt, a medal, race bib, a grab bag, and two food or drink tickets. Sponsorships are still available, and the event is still in need of volunteers. To register, visit Runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/FallenHero5K10K. For more information, contact Toni Hedstrom at.
The Laker/Lutz News
09/01/2022 – Woman’s club
The Woman’s Club of Zephyrhills will begin a new year of service on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., at 38545 Fifth Ave., in Zephyrhills. The club has a more than 100-year history of community service and is open to any woman 18 years of age or older. The club’s outreach includes education, scholarships, supporting local food banks, and others. RSVP to.
The Laker/Lutz News
09/11/2022 – Dade City Garden Club
The Dade City Garden Club will honor its deep-rooted history of community beautification and education at a 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its clubhouse, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City. Part of the program will include a tribute to Pat Carver (deceased), who had 61 years of active membership. There will be free parking and light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Becky Maxwell at.
The Laker/Lutz News
Women gear up for annual arts and crafts show
The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club is wasting no time in preparation of its annual December arts and crafts show. The members are busily crafting items — such as angel ornaments and recycled men’s ties — to be sold in the club’s booth. The women are savvy recyclers and extremely eco-conscious They routinely upcycle items rather than tossing them away in area landfills. The group enjoys the camaraderie and socializing on craft days, working with sister members and guests. From left: Aniko Solomonson, Debbie Cardona, Shirley Willhite and Margee Carpenter. For more information on this community service organization, visit GFWCLutzLandOLakesWomansClub.org, or its Facebook page.
‘I’m speechless’: Local teacher surprised with $10K worth of school supplies for students
Paige Suhay has been a teacher for over 20 years. She says over time the price of school supplies have skyrocketed.
The Laker/Lutz News
09/17/2022 – Save the Date
The Dade City Center for the Arts will host a downtown Art Walk from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. There will be an opening ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 813-363-4385, or email. *protected email*. .
The Laker/Lutz News
FUNdamental Minds Makes Learning Fun
Ariel Cortes, founder of FUNdamental Minds Education Services, knows firsthand the importance of academic support outside of the classroom. She began teaching for Pasco County in 2016, and within the first week, saw the students’ needs for additional support that just couldn’t be provided in the classroom. Wanting...
Bay News 9
A big boost for troubled schools in Hillsborough County
Tampa, FL. — Almost two dozen Hillsborough County schools with D and F letter grades last school year are celebrating big gains this year. The district’s Transformation Network announced all but 5 of the schools saw jumps of one to two letter grades, leaving only five schools in Hillsborough County that are failing, or near failing, by state standards.
Generations of Healthcare Professionals Inspire Lakeland Student To Enter Nursing
For Melissa Kubic, women in healthcare spans back generations of her family. Kubic’s great grandmother was a nurse during the Great Depression, and Kubic herself said that she spent most of her adolescent life caring for other members of her family. It came as no surprise that Kubic enrolled in Keiser University Lakeland’s Associate of Science Degree in Medical Assisting when she moved to Florida about nine years ago.
wfla.com
How you can help Metropolitan Ministries in a time of dire need: ‘It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.’
When Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks checked the stock at the charity’s food bank recently, he made a disheartening discovery: “It’s a food warehouse and there’s no food in it.” The usually fully-stocked pantry has been depleted over two years of providing pandemic relief; and with families now dealing with inflation woes, the need is greater than ever.
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough seeks input on Cross Creek Park
Hillsborough County is planning improvements at Cross Creek Park and is asking members of the public to share their thoughts on how to proceed. Cross Creek Park currently has an outdoor basketball court, two kickball fields, picnic shelters, and a playground on 14 acres at 19025 Basset Creek Drive, in Tampa, according to a county news release.
Hundreds gather to remember and celebrate the life of Paul Lamison
In a room filled with photographs, baseballs and Hawaiian shirts all around, Paul Lamison’s family, friends and colleagues past and present celebrated a life well lived that sadly ended too soon.
The Laker/Lutz News
Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation opens
Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation had its first opening day of school, ever, ushering in a host of programs aimed to prepare students for myriad technical and professional careers. Some of those work opportunities already exist. Others are expected to emerge in the future. In either case, this high school...
The Laker/Lutz News
Prevention Summit
The Drug Free American Foundation (DFAF) and members of Pasco ASAP will present the 10th annual Prevention Summit on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, for two full days of drug education and prevention training, and an optional half day of strategic planning for Florida prevention efforts. National experts will discuss the impacts of drug abuse, research, current policies, emerging trends, and prevention strategies that strengthen communities. The summit will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 W. Cypress St., Tampa. For those interested in a vendor table or being an event sponsor, email.
fox13news.com
Some residents push to add 'Dobyville' to Hyde Park's historic district
TAMPA, Fla. - Some residents in the Hyde Park area of Tampa want to expand local historic district designation and protection to include where a formerly thriving Black neighborhood once existed. For Tara Nelan, moving into a new home on Azeele Street meant inheriting the legacy that comes with it.
727area.com
Tips for Thrift Store Shopping in St. Petersburg
Whether you’re new to the area or new to the idea of thrifting, it’s good to know what spots to venture to when looking for the best deals and what you’ll be getting yourself into. Thrift City USA - This place is almost always a disappointment but I still go back each time. They seem to have caught on to the “thrifters” and in turn, the prices are a little steep for a second-hand store. They have a ladies' vintage section but don’t get too excited. Most of the items will either have a rip or a stain. The layout is a little confusing but they do have a wide selection of items. If you are up for a hunt then go for it! Maybe your search will be better than mine.
suncoastnews.com
Meet the School Board Dist. 5 candidates
With less than a week to go until the primary elections, Pasco County School Board candidates Megan Harding and Charles Touseull are vying for your votes. Harding and Touseull were present during the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce debates in July, and Suncoast News provides voters with a recap of their positions.
fox13news.com
Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics
LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
