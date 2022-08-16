In 2021, Texas Tech football saw its best season in several years, but how much does it mean when entering the Red Raiders’ 2022 run?. Last season, Texas Tech finished with its best record since 2015, made a bowl game for the first time since 2017, and won a bowl game for the first time since 2013. In other words, the Red Raiders have a lot to smile about right now.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO