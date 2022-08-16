ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

clearpublicist.com

Texas Tech athletics has ‘disturbing pattern’ as tennis mentor leaves

For the 3rd time in considerably less than two a long time, the head mentor of a women’s activity at Texas Tech has left the school underneath the cloud of an investigation and allegations of mistreatment of athletes. The faculty, which was concerned in conducting each of the investigations,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Will Texas Tech football bring its winning ways into the 2022 season?

In 2021, Texas Tech football saw its best season in several years, but how much does it mean when entering the Red Raiders’ 2022 run?. Last season, Texas Tech finished with its best record since 2015, made a bowl game for the first time since 2017, and won a bowl game for the first time since 2013. In other words, the Red Raiders have a lot to smile about right now.
LUBBOCK, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Grant native recognized as one of top young coaches in Texas

LUBBOCK, Tex. -- A western Nebraska native is being recognized as one of the top football coaches in a state rich with talent. Chris Softley, a native of Grant, was named to the Texas Football Magazine "DCTF 40 Under 40" list, recognizing the top football coaching talent across all levels of the sport.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock ISD hits the books again

LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
Awesome 98

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
LUBBOCK, TX

