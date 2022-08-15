ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus

The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
B105

See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel

The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
DULUTH, MN
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature

We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth YMCA Looking To Fill Keyzone After-School Care Positions

Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect area families as well. Many parents rely on the Duluth's YMCA's Keyzone after-school program. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm

It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'. The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox21 Anchors Called Out On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Well, this is exciting. A few famous Northland faces were featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and it's absolutely not for the reason you might be thinking - and it is absolutely hilarious. This is not the first time that the Fox21 crew has been featured on a late...
DULUTH, MN
