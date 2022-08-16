Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!

LARGO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO