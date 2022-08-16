Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
suncoastnews.com
Commission rejects cell tower, punts on townhome development
BROOKSVILLE – Residents of two communities sent messages to the county commission Aug. 9, and it came through loud and clear. On a new cell tower at a synagogue in a residential community: No. On a townhome development south of Bourassa Boulevard, north of the Woodland Waters development and...
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
The Laker/Lutz News
107 homes approved in Land O’ Lakes
The Pasco County Commission has approved a rezoning that would allow up to a maximum of 107 homes on a 43.5-acre site in Land O’ Lakes. The property is on the north side of Dogpatch Lane, about 390 feet west of Joy Drive, and abutting Joy Drive, about 690 feet north of Dogpatch Drive.
Portion of U.S. 19 to Close This Weekend
U.S. 19 Northbound and Southbound to Close Between Ulmerton and Bryan Dairy
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
tampabayisawesome.com
13300 Indian Rocks Road , #1602
Location, amenities, and privacy! This updated, well-maintained villa in Largo is a rare find that has it all. Located in the coveted Randolph Farms Condominium neighborhood, this pristine property is minutes from beautiful beaches, nature parks, dining, and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath, attached two-car garage unit features the following upgrades: 2021 HVAC & Smart Thermostat, 2020 Electrical Box and Commercial Breakers ready for electric car hookup, 2017 Main Bedroom and Bath remodel, 2017 Water Softener, 2016 Hurricane-Rated Garage Door, newly updated Courtyard with Custom Pavers, Granite Countertops and Hardwood Cabinets in the Kitchen, and Blown-in Attic Insulation to decrease the cost of your energy bills. Enjoy the view of the outdoors from your screened-in back porch or venture outdoors to experience all this waterfront community has to offer! The community features lush grass and mature trees along with a community dock with boat slips (1st come, 1st serve), fishing pier, water access to drop in your kayak, a waterfront clubhouse, fitness center, waterfront heated pool, brand new tennis and pickleball courts (currently being installed), and west-facing views of the Intracoastal and its gorgeous nightly sunsets. Your dream home awaits!
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
suncoastnews.com
Hudson CARES Senior Center adding elderly day care this year
HUDSON — Those caring for an elderly person at home, keeping up with other responsibilities, including jobs, know the true value of a helping hand. In the Hudson area, that hand is expected to be extended later this year. The CARES Rao Musunuru Senior Center will open a new...
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough seeks input on Cross Creek Park
Hillsborough County is planning improvements at Cross Creek Park and is asking members of the public to share their thoughts on how to proceed. Cross Creek Park currently has an outdoor basketball court, two kickball fields, picnic shelters, and a playground on 14 acres at 19025 Basset Creek Drive, in Tampa, according to a county news release.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
The Laker/Lutz News
Starkey and Mariano named to state board
Pasco County Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey and Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano have been named to two-year terms on the board of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), according to a county news release. The election took place during the association’s annual conference in July. “I’m thrilled to represent...
fox13news.com
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing
TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
Pasco County school board referendum looks to raise taxes for teacher pay raises
Florida Primary Election Day is nearly here and there's a proposal on Pasco County ballots that may be unknown to some voters.
Vehicle Vs. Train Crash In Dade City, Pasco Fire Rescue On The Scene
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Fire Rescue is on the scene reporting a train vs vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Ave. According to PFR, one patient is being transported with serious injuries. Firefighters say there are no hazards
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against Publix Supermarkets for alleged improper administration or supervision of a COVID-19 vaccination, causing injuries to a man. The Publix located at 1700 34th Street North in St. Petersburg is the location where the vaccination was
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County School Board continues fight for surtax renewal
BROOKSVILLE – The School Board isn’t backing down in its battle to get an early surtax renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot. A special meeting had to be canceled because of illness, and member Jimmy Lodato was absent and did not call in, but the fight goes on.
