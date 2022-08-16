Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Pender County forest fire now 77% contained
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After burning for 16 days, that forest fire in Pender County is now 77% contained. The North Carolina Forest Service said the size of the fire hasn’t grown in the past several days and remains at 1,226 acres. The fire began on August 2nd...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WITN
Waterline break causes boil water advisory for Maysville
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of one Eastern Carolina town are being told to boil their water after a waterline break. Maysville town officials say a contractor hit the waterline, causing periods of low water pressure or outages for their distribution system. Because there’s a potential for bacteria to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
WITN
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It was all gone in a blink of eye’; Local family loses everything in house fire, reaches out to community for help
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in Jacksonville is picking up the pieces after a recent fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings. Charred remains are all that’s left of the family’s home. With school right around the corner, they’re reaching out for help to get back on their feet. “I pretty much […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
WITN
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WECT
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
Comments / 0