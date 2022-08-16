Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn ChargesCops And CrimeValrico, FL
The Laker/Lutz News
09/11/2022 – Dade City Garden Club
The Dade City Garden Club will honor its deep-rooted history of community beautification and education at a 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its clubhouse, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City. Part of the program will include a tribute to Pat Carver (deceased), who had 61 years of active membership. There will be free parking and light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Becky Maxwell at.
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
plantcityobserver.com
Local, nationally known artist passes away
Ruby Williams was recognized for paintings and agriculture. The art world lost one of its prominent painters, Ruby C. Williams when she passed away on Aug. 8 in Plant City. The Bealsville native was known for her bright-colored paintings of people, animals, and those that reflected her life as a farmer.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
The Laker/Lutz News
09/17/2022 – Save the Date
The Dade City Center for the Arts will host a downtown Art Walk from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. There will be an opening ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 813-363-4385, or email. *protected email*. .
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Old Pasco Rd. Workshop Draws A Crowd
More than 100 residents showed up to the Pasco Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center (IPAC) to view and ask questions about Pasco County’s plans to widen the 6.88-mile-long Old Pasco Rd. from a sleepy two-lane country road to a four-lane divided roadway that can accommodate future traffic demands.
Lake Wales HOA relents, allows American flag to fly in memory of local veterans
It was a simple request, according to several Lake Wales residents. But the decision to fly an American flag over a Saddlebag Lake Resort club to honor local veterans who recently died became anything but simple.
naturecoaster.com
Are Award-winning Movies being Made in Brooksville?
Kyle Marra is a thirty-something visionary. He met James McTague while interning at a local church, discovering that he and James had a real love of movies and writing. The two became a creative writing team. In fact, Kyle admitted, he may have preferred fantasy to reality at times. Kyle’s...
The Laker/Lutz News
Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County
Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Roundabout hurting business at corner store
It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Owens Produce reopens in old location
After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
cltampa.com
Months after getting 'Bar Rescued,' Ybor restaurant The Loft will close this weekend
A Tampa restaurant featured in the most recent season of 'Bar Rescue' will permanently close this week. The closure of Ybor City’s The Loft, previously known as Cerealholic Cafe and Bar, comes just a few short months after host Jon Taffer “shut it down.”. “Our time in this...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
The Laker/Lutz News
A colorful combination
Debbie Pallman spotted this black swallowtail butterfly on a plant in the NorthPointe Shopping Center in Lutz. Favorite nectar plants of the black swallowtail include milkweed, clover, thistles and others. Its favorite host plants include dill, fennel, parsley, carrots and celery.
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
