ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

09/11/2022 – Dade City Garden Club

The Dade City Garden Club will honor its deep-rooted history of community beautification and education at a 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its clubhouse, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City. Part of the program will include a tribute to Pat Carver (deceased), who had 61 years of active membership. There will be free parking and light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Becky Maxwell at.
DADE CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Local, nationally known artist passes away

Ruby Williams was recognized for paintings and agriculture. The art world lost one of its prominent painters, Ruby C. Williams when she passed away on Aug. 8 in Plant City. The Bealsville native was known for her bright-colored paintings of people, animals, and those that reflected her life as a farmer.
PLANT CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dade City, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Dade City, FL
Dade City, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
The Laker/Lutz News

09/17/2022 – Save the Date

The Dade City Center for the Arts will host a downtown Art Walk from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. There will be an opening ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 813-363-4385, or email. *protected email*. .
DADE CITY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Old Pasco Rd. Workshop Draws A Crowd

More than 100 residents showed up to the Pasco Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center (IPAC) to view and ask questions about Pasco County’s plans to widen the 6.88-mile-long Old Pasco Rd. from a sleepy two-lane country road to a four-lane divided roadway that can accommodate future traffic demands.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Are Award-winning Movies being Made in Brooksville?

Kyle Marra is a thirty-something visionary. He met James McTague while interning at a local church, discovering that he and James had a real love of movies and writing. The two became a creative writing team. In fact, Kyle admitted, he may have preferred fantasy to reality at times. Kyle’s...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Artifacts#Urban Construction#Dade City Museum#Floricoastal Print
The Laker/Lutz News

Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County

Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Roundabout hurting business at corner store

It’s 3:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon at DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store in Brooksville and the place is empty. “Usually right now, we would be slammed,” said store manager Athena Kennedy. One look out the windows gives the reason why: The store is surrounded by trucks, construction...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Owens Produce reopens in old location

After a long ordeal that began in late June, the Owen’s Produce tent was once again open for business Aug. 17 at its familiar location across from Wendy’s in Dunnellon. The property was purchased this year by HCA Florida Healthcare, prompting the Owens family to seek a new location.
DUNNELLON, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

A colorful combination

Debbie Pallman spotted this black swallowtail butterfly on a plant in the NorthPointe Shopping Center in Lutz. Favorite nectar plants of the black swallowtail include milkweed, clover, thistles and others. Its favorite host plants include dill, fennel, parsley, carrots and celery.
LUTZ, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy