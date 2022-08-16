PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.

