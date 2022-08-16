ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options

No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners

When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
HIGH SCHOOL
Freshman Receiver Turning Heads at Notre Dame

Another day, another press conference where Tobias Merriweather is receiving praise for his efforts at Notre Dame. The freshman receiver, who arrived in South Bend this summer out of Union high school in Camas, Wash., has received plenty of praise early in his collegiate career. The 6-4, 198-pounder was ranked...
NFL
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
Miami basketball: Jim Larrañaga details big-name additions, hunger to make another Final Four

North Carolina's Roy Williams coached his last game in 2021, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski called it quits for good after Duke went to the Final Four in 2022. But Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, 72, has no plans to slow down yet. Larrañaga is fresh off leading the Hurricanes to a surprise Elite Eight run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Miami led Kansas 35-29 at the half, but the eventual national champions erupted in the second half to end Miami's 26-win season just one step short of the Final Four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
With another strong scrimmage, Finley adds to lead in Auburn QB race

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.
AUBURN, AL
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition

Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
FOOTBALL
Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?

The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
MANHATTAN, KS

