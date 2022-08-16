Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
svinews.com
Sweetwater Downs kicks off 2022 horse racing season
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20. Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2022 16-day...
Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries
Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:. Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night. Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.
svinews.com
Wyoming ranks 8th for best community colleges.
A report on the best and worst community colleges has been compiled and released by Wallethub.com. Wyoming’s community college system is considered one of hte best in the nation as it ranks eighth overall. Connecticut leads the list followed by Maryland. The west was generally resented well with New...
sweetwaternow.com
RS Police Officers Report Multiple Auto Burglaries Occurred Last Night
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has received multiple calls this morning from residents who are reporting auto burglaries. According to a RSPD social media post, the auto burglaries occurred sometime last night, August 16, in the Bluffs area. “Stolen property has been...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 16
DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
wyo4news.com
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
oilcity.news
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted life-saving measures while...
