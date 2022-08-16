ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Leo, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 08/17/2022

Davron, an executive search and outplacement services business, completed its second annual Back-To-School Drive and its third year contributing to Christian Social Services (CSS) in Land O’ Lakes. Davron donated to CSS a total of 186 backpacks and a multitude of school supplies, along with $1,860 to help with the food pantry. From left: Matthew Noble and David Coreen, Davron; Sandra Stack and Jacquie Petet, CSS; and Lacy McElfresh, Eric Maddox, Leah Stevens and Wyatt Durney, Davron.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Women gear up for annual arts and crafts show

The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club is wasting no time in preparation of its annual December arts and crafts show. The members are busily crafting items — such as angel ornaments and recycled men’s ties — to be sold in the club’s booth. The women are savvy recyclers and extremely eco-conscious They routinely upcycle items rather than tossing them away in area landfills. The group enjoys the camaraderie and socializing on craft days, working with sister members and guests. From left: Aniko Solomonson, Debbie Cardona, Shirley Willhite and Margee Carpenter. For more information on this community service organization, visit GFWCLutzLandOLakesWomansClub.org, or its Facebook page.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Starkey and Mariano named to state board

Pasco County Commission Chairwoman Kathryn Starkey and Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano have been named to two-year terms on the board of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), according to a county news release. The election took place during the association’s annual conference in July. “I’m thrilled to represent...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Town's Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
TRAVEL
Saint Leo, FL
Florida Government
L. Cane

Florida's Most Rural Counties

Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices

House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher's salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

107 homes approved in Land O' Lakes

The Pasco County Commission has approved a rezoning that would allow up to a maximum of 107 homes on a 43.5-acre site in Land O’ Lakes. The property is on the north side of Dogpatch Lane, about 390 feet west of Joy Drive, and abutting Joy Drive, about 690 feet north of Dogpatch Drive.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

