ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnolds Park, IA

Arnolds Park campaign to restore historic Tipsy House

By Roger Riley
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lxg2U_0hJA2MXm00

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — The Arnolds Park Amusement Park is raising funds to help freshen up one of its classic attractions – the Tipsy House.

The Tipsy House was constructed in 1930 as a part of the amusement park. The house looks normal inside to the eye, but it is mounted at an angle so the floor is a steep grade.

“Tipsy house is a classic historic structure at Arnolds Park, it’s right at the entry, everybody loves going in,” said Jon Pausley, Arnolds Park CEO. “The Tipsy House is an optical illusion, leaves you off-balance.”

On Saturday, August 20 Arnolds Park Roof Garden Ballroom will host the Party in the Park to raise funds for the Tipsy House. Tickets for the evening of fun and dinner start at $100. More information about the fundraiser is online at Party in the Park.

Iowa Secretary of State provides grants to improve polling place accessibility

“Like anything historic or nostalgic, it needs a little tender loving care,” said Pausley. “This year‘s Party in the Park fundraiser program is to re-do the historic Tipsy House from the inside out. New paint new boards, new illusions, new entrance, we’re excited to be able to restore the classic structure while keeping its historic Americana.”

The Amusement Park has been a tradition for some families to come here on their summer vacations.

“This is one of our missions to create family memories for generations to come and so historically the Park has been a place for people to come to create memories,” said Pausley. “The best summers of peoples’ lives are in Okoboji and Arnolds Park.”

Arnolds Park Amusement Park wants to make sure the Tipsy House is around for years.

“The Tipsy House is part of that, the fun time walking through, getting a selfie from the view at the top over the lake, it’s just an exciting environment, we want your family to come here, and make memories for generations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Lakefield Standard

Local resident named new compliance/operations manager

Local resident Brittany Koch is the new compliance and operations manager at Midwest Wealth Management in Spirit Lake, Iowa. A graduate of St. Cloud State University, Koch joined Midwest Wealth Management in 2012. Most recently she held the position of operations manager. “Brittany has played a key role at Midwest...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV. The Clay […]
more1049.com

Spencer City Council Authorizes Purchase of Land For Economic Development

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council authorized the 2.2 million dollar purchase of a section of land on the north end of town Monday evening that will be used for future economic development. The plan right now is to make the forty plus acres on the east side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Arnolds Park, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Arnolds Park, IA
City
Okoboji, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fedders opens Lavish Lox salon in Sheldon

SHELDON—Amanda Fedders has seen a few extensions to her cosmetology career and each new trick she learns in the trade has allowed her grow in the industry. Fedders has now grown into her own space in the middle of April after eight years in cosmetology, she opened her own place.
SHELDON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
IOWA STATE
977thebolt.com

Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County

Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Ballroom#The Tipsy House#Party#State
Jackson County Pilot

Mortgage Foreclosure – Joseph and Mary Chambers

MORTGAGOR(S): Joseph W Chambers and Mary K Chambers, Husband and Wife. MORTGAGEE: State Farm Bank FSB SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Jackson County Minnesota, Recorder, on November 15, 2002, as Document No. 234929. ASSIGNED TO: MEB Loan Trust II, U.S. Bank National Association, not in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
stormlakeradio.com

Construction Delayed on Highways 7/110 Project

The Highways 7/110 intersection area is now expected to remain closed until later this year. Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil provided an update following Monday's city council meeting...(audio clip below) Navratil said the City hopes the project will be completed in November. The Highways 7/110 intersection was initially expected...
STORM LAKE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf

ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
ALLENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Radio Iowa

Clay County woman dies after being bitten by her five dogs

The Clay County Sheriff says a woman died earlier this week near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but was unable to get close because of a group of large dogs near the person.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for meth, more

SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
SHELDON, IA
977thebolt.com

Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop

Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact

Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
nwestiowa.com

Alton man jailed for shoving girlfriend

ALTON—A 22-year-old Alton man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Charles Tyler Oertel stemmed from an argument with a female he lives with in an apartment at 104 Seventh St., according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON, IA
977thebolt.com

Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm

Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
GILMORE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft

PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy