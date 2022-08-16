ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition

Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Immelman
Person
Tiger Woods
247Sports

Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?

The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv
247Sports

Football Insider: Miami looking to improve during the second scrimmage of camp

The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss

(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy