UnitedHealthcare Awards $11M in Grants to Address Social Determinants of Health
– Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has donated $11M in grants to nonprofit organizations across 11 states. – These grants are part of our Empowering Health program focused on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) for people in underserved communities. These grants assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.
psychologytoday.com
Redesigning the Office to Support Brain Health
With a return to the office, employers are considering how to make time spent in person more appealing, productive, and healthy. Workplace design has a profound influence on worker cognition and mental well-being. Neuroscience research shows that biophilic design can help fight mental fatigue and promote a healthier work environment.
heart.org
New heart attack care certification available for hospitals and health systems
DALLAS, August 17, 2022 — Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.[1] To help improve cardiac care and save lives, the American Heart Association and The Joint Commission have launched a new certification to ensure hospitals at every level of cardiac treatment are providing effective care for patients experiencing even the most time-sensitive heart attacks. The Comprehensive Heart Attack Center (CHAC) certification, launched July 1, completes a full suite of available cardiac systems of care and establishes a new category for certification by both national organizations.
Why some communities are distrustful of doctors and public health efforts
As the latest updates on COVID-19, the monkeypox virus, polio and other health concerns and issues continue to circulate, one doctor pointed out that health care is very much like a product. Dr. Alexander Salerno, an internist in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital, "If you don't trust the seller...
Dázon Dixon Diallo discusses the HIV/AIDS Awareness Day community conversation
For Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Gilead is hosting an intimate conversation about sexual health and social justice on Aug. 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The conversation will include Grammy-award-winning singer Kandi Burruss and the founder of SisterLove Inc. Dázon Dixon Diallo.
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
AOL Corp
Nurses of color look for 'action' after official apology from American Nurses Association
Nurses of color say they are looking forward to action after an official apology from the nation’s largest nursing association for itshistory of racist practices that disenfranchised nurses of color. In a recent statement, the American Nurses Association apologized to nurses of color, saying that in the coming months...
To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy
Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends. These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate. Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
MedicalXpress
Multifaceted approach urged for promoting helmet use for children
A multifaceted approach is recommended to promote helmet use among children and youth participating in recreational sports in order to prevent head injuries, according to a policy statement published online Aug. 15 in Pediatrics. Lois K. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., from Boston Children's Hospital, and colleagues note that helmet use can...
KIDS・
MedCity News
Access to healthcare isn’t enough, we must build community trust
In June, a new report from the Centers for Diseases Control on access to Covid-19 therapies revealed a gaping hole in our nation’s healthcare system. Despite having established nearly 40,000 dispensing sites – particularly in high-vulnerability neighborhoods – those areas had the lowest rates of distribution. In short, lifesaving treatments are available, but the people who need them the most aren’t getting them.
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”“It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.Depending on the answer, Leah, 9, gets advice from a cartoon avatar on managing her mood and a few more questions: Have you eaten breakfast? Are you hurt or sick? Is everything OK at home? Is someone at school being unkind? Today, Leah chooses “silly,” but says...
Woebot Health Appoints Robbert Zusterzeel as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load
High rates of HIV can decrease with community-based support. Connecting individuals who inject drugs with large-scale HIV screening and peer support was found to reduce uncontrolled HIV among users by over 40%, according to a new study from researchers in Haiphong, Vietnam. Haiphong suffered both heroin injection and HIV epidemics...
psychologytoday.com
The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health
We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
MedicalXpress
New transitional care clinical pathway improves health equity
People with multiple chronic conditions require complex care management and often experience significant challenges when transitioning from hospital to home. This is especially true for people insured by Medicaid who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and experience higher chronic disease burdens and adverse outcomes following hospitalization. For them, comprehensive transitional care support is a paramount, yet often absent aspect of care delivery that may result in health inequities.
psychologytoday.com
Yoga as a Stress-Reducer for Corrections Professionals
The link between workplace stressors and poor physical and mental health in correctional officers and administrators has been well-documented. Limited research has shown positive benefits of yoga for correctional administrators. Longitudinal studies are recommended to determine if yoga and mindfulness exercises can produce long-term health benefits. In mid-May 2022, I...
endocrinologynetwork.com
GSA Releases New Toolkit for Obesity Management in Older Adults
The Gerontological Society of America has released a new toolkit aimed at providing primary care clinicians with guidance that will aid in improving the recognition and care for older patients with obesity. Released on August 16, the toolkit was created to outline optimal strategies for obesity management in this patient...
World Health Organization
Intergenerational Solidarity and adolescent wellbeing
Intergenerational Solidarity and adolescent wellbeing. Ageism is an insidious and often an unaddressed issue in health, human rights, and development, and has bearings on both older and younger populations around the world. For young people, ageism can mean that their voices are ignored. Even when asked to provide inputs to...
MedicalXpress
Toolkit provides framework for management of obesity
Research finds that overweight and obesity can have considerable health and psychological consequences for all people, and primary care teams need tools and resources to properly address this disease. Now defined as a disease by the American Medical Association, obesity is a complex medical condition that is linked to premature death from type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.
