Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
PHOTOS: Vols' Wednesday practice, Part Two
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Friday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
247Sports
PHOTOS: Vols' Friday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Friday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Tennessee announces return of 'Smokey Grey' alternate uniform
Tennessee football’s “Smokey Grey” alternate uniform is coming back. The Vols announced Thursday morning that the original “Smokey Grey” uniform will be worn this season, while new designs will be unveiled each of the next three seasons in the the “Smokey Grey Series.”. “Each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
Comments / 0