Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
wmot.org
Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
Catching a killer: sheriffs seek help from public
The Wilson County Sheriff is hoping for the public to help provide leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. Her remains were found on August 6, in a remote field. The sheriff vows an arrest will be made.
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Student charged following threat at Stewart County High School
A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
