ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wmot.org

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dickson, TN
Dickson, TN
Crime & Safety
whvoradio.com

Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital

A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
OAK GROVE, KY
whvoradio.com

Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent

The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Smuggling#Murder#Kiss Of Death#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Tdoc
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy