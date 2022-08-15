Read full article on original website
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?
The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
The State is Now Reimbursing Towns Up to $20k to Allow Rec. Cannabis
It still blows my mind that cannabis is legal in Maine. When I was in high school, I remember all my stoner friends used to wax rhapsodic about how someday "weed will be legal for everyone, man..." in the most "political" tone they could muster. I always wondered, do you really care, or are you just annoyed that you love it and it's not legal and you wish it was?
Camping for the Non-Campers: 10 Glamping Sites in Maine That Will Exceed Your Needs
As soon as spring hits, I am in camping mode. Driving around with your windows down in the evening you can hear the peepers and smell the fires, swarming you with feelings of both excitement and nostalgia. I love dirty, rugged camping with hot dogs over the fire, unavoidable bug...
Sam Hunt Returns to New Hampshire this Weekend
Sam Hunt will make a stop just shy of Maine, when his summer tour makes a stop in New Hampshire. Sam Hunt makes a return to New Hampshire this weekend. The "Water Under the Bridge" singer will bring his Live 2022 Tour to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The show is Saturday, August 20. Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose will open the show.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?
Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
Belfast Theatre Open For Over 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
1 to 2 Inches of Badly Needed Rain Today & Tomorrow For Maine
Soaking Rain. Let that soak in for a minute or two. Just what the Doctor ordered, or in this case the Meteorologist. So today is expected to be the day we get started with the type of rainfall we need. Soaking rain. Is anyone not happy about finally getting a...
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Here’s How They Completely Ruin Our Hallowed Whoopie Pies In Pennsylvania
There are a few food traditions in Maine we take extremely seriously. I certainly didn't keep it up as an adult, but when I was growing up, it was baked beans every Saturday night. If there were two things you could count on, without fail come Saturday, Lawrence Welk was on the TV at 5 p.m., and by 8 p.m., the whole house reeked of bean farts. From the day I was born, until the day I moved out.
Uh, Oh! What Do You Do If Your Well Runs Dry in Maine?
After all, this year we are going through another drought in Maine. It's the third consecutive summer where we are experiencing drought conditions. Bad enough, but what if your well were to go dry? And already people have had that misfortune occur in Maine,. Mainers can visit Maine.gov and learn...
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
Expert Says: Squirrels More Trouble Than Cute, So Don’t Feed Them
When I bought my house, 13 years ago, I couldn't help but notice just how many squirrels seem to inhabit the trees in my backyard. When the leaves fell in the fall, and you could really see their comings and goings; it looked like the "Squirrel Olympics" back there. They'd leap from the thinnest of branches, balance skillfully on the edge of the roof and slide down tree trunks with ease.
I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine
It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
Near Miss – Cop in Augusta is Almost Hit by Falling Airplane Part
A member of the Capitol Police in Augusta just missed being hit by a piece of debris that fell from a passing airplane. Being a member of the Capitol Police is a potentially dangerous job. Any number of things could happen to a police officer guarding the Capitol in Augusta, but I'm pretty sure just missing being hit by a piece of a passing airplane would never make the list. Until last Friday. That's when Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue was walking outside the entrance to the Capitol building at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon and was nearly hit by falling debris.
