ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart Plus is taking on Amazon Prime with this new membership perk

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Recent rumors indicated that Walmart was exploring the possibility of creating its own streaming service in order to better compete with Amazon Prime . However, it appears the retailer was actually looking to form a partnership with a pre-existing streaming platform instead.

That’s because, starting in September, Walmart Plus will come bundled with free access to Paramount Plus . Subscribers to Walmart’s premium membership program will get a Paramount Plus Essential membership at no additional cost. The Paramount Plus Essential tier usually costs $4.99 and is ad-supported. It also does not include access to live broadcasts of local CBS stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxSnS_0hJA1MVZ00

Walmart Plus: 30-day free trial @ Walmart
Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items and access to Paramount Plus starting in September. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial. View Deal

Paramount Plus offers a sizable library of movies and TV shows. Highlights include original series like Yellowstone spin-off 1883 , Halo and Star Trek: Strange New World . There’s also classic content like every season of the original Twilight Zone series. The service isn’t a slouch when it comes to movies either with recent hits like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City currently available to stream.

"Walmart customers connect with Paramount’s beloved brands, content and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores," Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said via press release. "Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount Plus’ broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership."

Walmart’s senior vice president and general manager, Chris Cracchiolo, also commented on the new partnership: "With the addition of Paramount Plus, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too."

Walmart striking up a partnership with Paramount Plus definitely appears to be a move designed to keep Walmart Plus competitive with rival subscription service Amazon Prime. Amazon already offers subscribers access to its own Prime Video platform, and until now Walmart has lacked a streaming perk of its own. However, shortly both retailer memberships will offer subscribers access to thousands of hours' worth of quality content.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 monthly, or $98 annually, and gives members a whole host of perks including free shipping on thousands of products, discounts on gas at participating stores and access to exclusive Walmart deals . The service also includes six months of free access to Spotify Premium , and in just a few weeks will include Paramount Plus.

Next: Prime Video's A League of Their Own just took down The Terminal List — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

If you’re old enough to have parents who bought items on layaway (or did it yourself), you’ll understand Amazon’s latest perk for Amazon Prime: Amazon Layaway. It’s available now, mostly pitched to back-to-school shopping, but many remember layaway generally as a department store holiday staple in the decades following World War II. The idea was – and is – this: You’d reserve big purchases like Christmas toys for the kids well ahead of the big day, and pay the store’s layaway department a portion of the final tab every few weeks until the item was paid for and ready to be retrieved, wrapped and delivered to eager children or other recipients.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount+ To Be Bundled With Walmart+ Subscriptions

Paramount Global and Walmart have reached a streaming bundle deal that will see Paramount+ offered at no charge to subscribers of 2-year-old loyalty program Walmart+. The agreement, which followed days of reports that the retail giant was talking with a range of potential streaming partners, was confirmed in a press release. Similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers members discounts on in-store and online purchases, groceries, gas and streaming music via Spotify. The exact number of subscribers to Walmart+ has never been disclosed but a recent report from Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley pegged it at 16 million. While that’s just a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Music Festival#Spotify Premium#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Plus#Cbs#Walmart Walmart
The Verge

Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free

Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

If You Ever Hear a Bell Ring at Costco, Here’s What It Means

If you ever hear a bell ring at Costco, don’t panic. Yes, it was real and there’s actually a meaning behind it. What It Means When You Hear a Bell Ringing at Costco. As you likely know, one of the inflation-proof items Costco carries is the popular Rotisserie Chicken.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Android Police

YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does

Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

Walmart Teaming With Paramount Plus As It Seeks to Challenge Amazon

Walmart and Paramount have made a deal to offer Paramount+ to the subscribers of Walmart's membership program, Walmart+. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, Walmart is hoping to better compete with Amazon, which has a huge amount of streaming content at its disposal thanks to Amazon Prime. Walmart+ subscribers will get access to the Essential tier of Paramount+, which usually costs $4.99 and includes advertisements.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Walmart+ Members to Get a Free Streaming TV Service

Soon, subscribers to Walmart+ will have free access to the Paramount+ streaming service. The retailer announced Monday that those with Walmart+ memberships will be able to stream the Paramount+ Essential Plan for free starting in September. The streaming service features popular programming ranging from exclusive shows like “1883” and “Star...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Canceling Netflix

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier

Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now

Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 53% discount, bringing its price down to only $39.99 (originally $84.99). Amazon Buy: Echo Show 5 (2021) $39.99 The Echo Show 5 is available in three colors and boasts a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution display. You’ll be able to access all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video,...
RECIPES
Cult of Mac

Enjoy Apple TV+ free for 3 months from Best Buy

The best way to make Apple TV+ better is make it free. And that’s exactly the deal Best Buy is offering right now: three months of Apple’s streaming service for $0. If you want to try Severance after the psychological thriller scored 14 Emmy nominations, you probably won’t get a better chance.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy