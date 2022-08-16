Walmart Plus is taking on Amazon Prime with this new membership perk

Recent rumors indicated that Walmart was exploring the possibility of creating its own streaming service in order to better compete with Amazon Prime . However, it appears the retailer was actually looking to form a partnership with a pre-existing streaming platform instead.

That’s because, starting in September, Walmart Plus will come bundled with free access to Paramount Plus . Subscribers to Walmart’s premium membership program will get a Paramount Plus Essential membership at no additional cost. The Paramount Plus Essential tier usually costs $4.99 and is ad-supported. It also does not include access to live broadcasts of local CBS stations.

Paramount Plus offers a sizable library of movies and TV shows. Highlights include original series like Yellowstone spin-off 1883 , Halo and Star Trek: Strange New World . There’s also classic content like every season of the original Twilight Zone series. The service isn’t a slouch when it comes to movies either with recent hits like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City currently available to stream.

"Walmart customers connect with Paramount’s beloved brands, content and characters every day through a range of consumer products available throughout Walmart stores," Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said via press release. "Now, pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount Plus’ broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership."

Walmart’s senior vice president and general manager, Chris Cracchiolo, also commented on the new partnership: "With the addition of Paramount Plus, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too."

Walmart striking up a partnership with Paramount Plus definitely appears to be a move designed to keep Walmart Plus competitive with rival subscription service Amazon Prime. Amazon already offers subscribers access to its own Prime Video platform, and until now Walmart has lacked a streaming perk of its own. However, shortly both retailer memberships will offer subscribers access to thousands of hours' worth of quality content.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 monthly, or $98 annually, and gives members a whole host of perks including free shipping on thousands of products, discounts on gas at participating stores and access to exclusive Walmart deals . The service also includes six months of free access to Spotify Premium , and in just a few weeks will include Paramount Plus.

