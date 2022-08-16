Read full article on original website
Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Tatiana Maslany was rejected from a separate Marvel role before being cast as She-Hulk
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
In 2005, Gregg Araki (The Living End, The Doom Generation) adapted Scott Heim’s Mysterious Skin. The 1980s-based film delves into the aftermath of the sexual abuse of two boys, and their very different reactions to what happened. In the first point of view, Neil (Joseph Gordon Levitt) examines the psychological fallout within the subculture of sex work and abuse from a male perspective. While the second story strand focuses on Brian (Brady Corbet) who has both suppressed the traumatic incident and also built personal mythology involving alien abduction and UFOs. Before delving into Brian's story of trauma and alien abduction, let's look at Araki, himself, and his reasoning for making this film.
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
With Ghost Rider surrounding Disney+'s She-Hulk sprawling, series creator and EP Jessica Gao addressed them after Marvel fans spotted a character detail.
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" sees Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters meet with several famous faces across the MCU as she navigates life with superpowers.
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
