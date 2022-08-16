ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master of Social Work program adds online-only option

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
Marshall University’s Master of Social work program is now offering an online-only option for students with advanced standing status. The brand-new option for social work students is accepting qualified students for the fall 2022 semester.

The program requires the completion of 36 academic credit hours and is offered only online. The program requires that students only take online courses, no face-to-face or hybrid courses, while earning 36 hours. The M.S.W. online program is for students with a Bachelor of Social Work degree and focused on careers in behavioral health administration.

The 36-credit hour program includes 9 credit hours of field education. Dr. Peggy Proudfoot Harman is the director of the Master of Social Work graduate program.

“We are excited to offer this program option to those who qualify for advanced standing status, which includes earning a B.S.W. within the past seven years,” Harman said. “We recently completed the approval process through the university committees and are taking applications at this time for the fall 2022 semester.”

The hope is to provide an outlet to social work students in the state and region looking to advance their careers with a Master of Social Work degree. The fully online course will be delivered asynchronously, meaning no face-to-face or on-site attendance requirements, letting students learn wherever they would like and whenever they have time.

Harman said they’re happy to be one of the first in the region to offer the concentration in behavioral health administration.

“The online option is a good fit for delivering the concentration in behavioral health administration,” Harman said.

An online-only program allows those working in the constantly busy social work field to have the flexibility to fit classes into their schedules without the worry of meeting at prescribed times on Marshall’s Huntington campus. For more information on the new online only Master of Social Work Degree, visit marshall.edu/social-work/.

For more information contact Shikeal Harris, admissions coordinator for the program, at harris290@marshall.edu or log onto https://www.marshall.edu/social-work/msw-admission/.

#College #Marshall University #The Master Of Social Work #A Master Of Social Work
