ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Hill, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial. Troopers testified seeing a man wearing...
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
HOULTON, ME
101.9 The Rock

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft in Molunkus, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from area residents in identifying the pickup truck in this home security camera image. Police say that shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, a white, extended cab pickup pulled into the driveway of a residence in Molunkus, in far southern Aroostook County. A man was seen hooking the steel open trailer that was parked in the yard to this truck and leaving the area with it in tow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
State
Maine State
City
Castle Hill, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Presque Isle man sentenced for drug trafficking

BANGOR- A Presque Isle man will serve 4 years behind bars for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. Conner Clark, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to methamphetamine in November 2021. According to court records, Clark and other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Presque Isle man gets four years for meth trafficking

BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to four years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking in Aroostook County, officials say. A news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine on Tuesday states Conner Clark, 25, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – August 1 – 14

Here are some of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the first two weeks of August. Summaries may be minimally edited. Driver Arrested in Mapleton For Illegally Attached Plates. On August 1st, Trooper Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mapleton when he observed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Maine State Police#Violent Crime#The Office Of The Maine#Nightingale Facebook
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy