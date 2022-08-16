ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway

The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
City
Center, TX
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Austin

New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto

The school zone is active on school days from 7:15-9 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Editor's note: This article has been amended to reflect the correct times the school zone is active. A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

My Time Kids Academy to open in Spicewood location off Bee Creek Road in January

The Bee Creek Road location is slated to open in January. (Courtesy My Time Kids Academy) My Time Kids Academy will open in a new location off Bee Creek Road at 3001 R O Drive, Spicewood, in January. The year-round preschool provides a diverse curriculum for children ages 2.5-7 years old in areas, such as Spanish; science, technology, engineering and math labs; music; and gymnastics. 512-925-5915.
SPICEWOOD, TX
kut.org

An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children

Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings

Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Here's a breakdown of Dripping Springs ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings

Dripping Springs ISD maintained its performance level from before the coronavirus pandemic, receiving an A rating from the TEA in its accountability ratings. (Courtesy Pexels) Dripping Springs ISD received an A rating, 93 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received an A rating from the TEA in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
