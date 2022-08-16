Read full article on original website
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
School districts providing career and college pathways
"The more I can get kids engaged and see that there is a life beyond middle school, beyond high school, ... the more they get hooked into school," SMCISD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kieth Cunningham said. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) In recent years, school officials said the...
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
New school zone active on Limmer Loop in Hutto
The school zone is active on school days from 7:15-9 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Editor's note: This article has been amended to reflect the correct times the school zone is active. A new school zone is in operation near Cottonwood Creek Elementary and Hutto Middle...
My Time Kids Academy to open in Spicewood location off Bee Creek Road in January
The Bee Creek Road location is slated to open in January. (Courtesy My Time Kids Academy) My Time Kids Academy will open in a new location off Bee Creek Road at 3001 R O Drive, Spicewood, in January. The year-round preschool provides a diverse curriculum for children ages 2.5-7 years old in areas, such as Spanish; science, technology, engineering and math labs; music; and gymnastics. 512-925-5915.
kut.org
An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children
Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
Here's a breakdown of Dripping Springs ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Dripping Springs ISD maintained its performance level from before the coronavirus pandemic, receiving an A rating from the TEA in its accountability ratings. (Courtesy Pexels) Dripping Springs ISD received an A rating, 93 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received an A rating from the TEA in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
