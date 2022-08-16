A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt has left one dead and several more injured. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes reports that emergency personnel received the call of a house explosion with several people injured at around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a house on the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt had exploded and caught a residence next door on fire. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene ranging in age from 6 months to mid-20s. All the injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening. On Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Corey Coleman succumbed to his injuries from the explosion. Two of the victims are in critical condition and are “fighting for their lives.” The other seven victims are listed in stable condition. The cause of the explosion was from propane gas that filled the residence. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

WYATT, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO