KFVS12
Woman has $35,000 stolen through phone fraud
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County woman had $35,000 stolen through phone fraud. The arrested, Samir Mehta, posted bond and is not in jail currently. Marion Police Department Chief David Fitts described the scam:. “He gave her all these instructions, he would not let her get off the phone....
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
kzimksim.com
One arrested for stolen vehicle
On Aug 4, The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a stolen vehicle report on State Highway 74, located in Cape Girardeau County. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Womack Jr., of Glenallen. The Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant charging Womack with felony burglary and felony stealing. The warrant came with a $35,000 bond. Womack remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired
A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police warn of text scam concerning mail
Metropolis Police and the Metropolis Post Office are warning residents of a text message scam. The post office says they have been notified by customers that fraudulent text messages are being sent purporting to be from the United States Postal Service. The messages claim that there is an issue with a package delivery.
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
kzimksim.com
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD
The Southeast Missourian reports that a stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday. No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
wfcnnews.com
Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office looking to hire for multiple positions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire for multiple positions, including both Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. According to the Sheriff's Office, applications are being accepted now at the Sheriff's Office located at 404 N. Van Buren Street in Marion. Applications may be picked up...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police investigate report of shots fired near Davis Avenue
Paducah Police investigated a report of shots fired on Tuesday evening. Police said they responded to the 1000 block area of Davis Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and people talking in a wooded area near the end of Oak Street. A search of the wooded area did...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
kzimksim.com
Propane gas leak cause of explosion that killed one and injured nine others
A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt has left one dead and several more injured. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes reports that emergency personnel received the call of a house explosion with several people injured at around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a house on the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt had exploded and caught a residence next door on fire. A total of 10 victims were located at the scene ranging in age from 6 months to mid-20s. All the injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening. On Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Corey Coleman succumbed to his injuries from the explosion. Two of the victims are in critical condition and are “fighting for their lives.” The other seven victims are listed in stable condition. The cause of the explosion was from propane gas that filled the residence. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
okawvilletimes.com
Steeleville Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Steeleville man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near Nashville last Thursday morning. Bradley Ferris, 40, was killed as a result of the motorcycle crash on South Grand Avenue near Nashville at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, August 11. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris failed to...
