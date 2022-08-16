Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
localmemphis.com
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
This story will air at 10 p.m. Thursday on News Channel 3. The video will be posted online after it airs. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long […]
New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
actionnews5.com
45 years ago: A look into the day Elvis died
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, one of Elvis’ best friends was interviewed along with the firefighter who photographed that momentous week in Memphis history. In 1977, Raymond Chiozza was a fresh-faced recruit with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), just 21...
Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Michael Martin, who lives in the area, said he heard a little girl’s voice coming from his backyard […]
actionnews5.com
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
Todd Starnes: Memphis on Edge with Rise in Violent Crime
National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes said the citizens of Memphis are “on edge” after reports of violent crime. “Everybody in this city is on edge because of the violence,” Starnes told co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter. Starnes was discussing a bloody gun...
tri-statedefender.com
Putting a wrap on summer’s live concerts in Handy Park
Memphis-based artists and musicians burned up Beale Street’s Handy Park stage with two crowd-pleasing performance series: “GET LOUD!” and “Blues on Beale.”. Both series kept Handy Park crammed all summer with music lovers, celebrating a variety of music genres – jazz, blues, fusion, rock, R&B, soul, and everything in between.
actionnews5.com
Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice. Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider. His career marks several...
localmemphis.com
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
momswhothink.com
10 Day Trips From Memphis
Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
Tennessee Tribune
IRS to Host a Direct Hiring Event in Memphis on August 18
WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
