New iPad and iPad Pro 2022 just tipped for October launch — with these big upgrades

By Richard Priday
 2 days ago
The iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 could arrive with significant changes in just a couple of months, says leaker yeux1122 on Korean blogging site Naver .

Citing a source involved with Apple's Chinese manufacturing operations, yeux1122 says these two new tablets could arrive this October. We should also see the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 arrive this fall, but in a separate Apple event before that in September.

yeux1122 claims that the regular iPad will be getting an all-new look. As has been previously rumored, the base model iPad could get the same flat-sided redesign that all other iPads have received over the past few years, along with a pronounced single camera bump like the iPad Air and iPad mini .

However, there's no word on whether this new design means the end for the Home button, although alleged iPad CAD renders seem to show it'll still be there in some form.

The revised iPad's display will apparently also be expanding beyond the current 10.2-inch size, although there's no specific new size given in yeux1122's leak. There could also be an A14 Bionic chipset (as used in the iPhone 12 ) with optional 5G connectivity running the show, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning . Unfortunately for users with wired audio gear, there may no longer be a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like Apple's other USB-C iPads.

New iPad Pro 2022 with M2 power

As for the new iPad Pro 2022, the rumored changes there seem much more limited. The current iPad Pro was introduced in early 2021 with the Apple M1 chip , and is now expected to upgrade to the Apple M2 chip found in the new MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro .

This seems to be the only upgrade in store according to yeux1122, although that should still provide an impressive performance boost to Apple's premium tablet. With the new iPadOS 16 , Apple is playing a big emphasis on multitasking with the new Stage Manager feature, although there's a reported iPadOS 16 delay that should last until October.

We should apparently be on the lookout for an Apple event next month and then one in October after that. To ensure you're up to speed, check in on our iPad 2022 , iPad Pro 2022 , iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch 8 hubs for the latest rumors and leaks.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

