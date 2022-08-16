Read full article on original website
Leon Rue
2d ago
probation? For taking a man's life? really? This so called police officer's life is more valuable than this guy? Police will pull civilians over quick for what she did but she gets a pass? passes? No way.
Reply
5
Pamela Black
2d ago
so wrong probation from killing a man... cause he's a cop...cops don't value life...he should be in jail and charge the family should suit for the loss of there love one
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area
A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
Complex
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.
Polygraph test at issue as man charged with murder of Danielle Stislicki appears in court
Nearly six years after Danielle Stislicki’s disappearance and presumed murder, the man accused of killing Farmington Hills woman was back in court today.
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
Oakland County woman faces up to 15 years in prison for lying about stolen vehicle: AG
A Clarkston woman is facing possible prison time for insurance fraud and forgery after authorities say she lied to her insurance company about a stolen vehicle.
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle
DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16
Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana man sentenced 25 years in prison in Michigan homicide case after he targeted LGBTQ+ community
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Indiana man who targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community before pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35 of Indianapolis, was sentenced in front of a Wayne County judge for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after stealing car, personal belongings near Wayne State campus
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man from Detroit was sentenced on charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in a crime. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to officials. Watkins committed the crime on Nov. 9,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
Detroit News
Son convicted of killing Mich. mom won't get life after juvenile lifer rulings
Pontiac — Citing recent state Supreme Court decisions in juvenile lifer cases, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office withdrew a request Tuesday to have a Farmington Hills man sentenced to life without parole in the murder of his mother . Muhammad Altantawi was 16 years old at the time...
fox2detroit.com
Truck driver crossing Ambassador Bridge caught hauling 28 bricks of cocaine
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men have been charged after authorities say they attempted to cross the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit into Canada with 28 bricks of cocaine. According to police, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.
Comments / 19