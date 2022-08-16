ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 19

Leon Rue
2d ago

probation? For taking a man's life? really? This so called police officer's life is more valuable than this guy? Police will pull civilians over quick for what she did but she gets a pass? passes? No way.

Reply
5
Pamela Black
2d ago

so wrong probation from killing a man... cause he's a cop...cops don't value life...he should be in jail and charge the family should suit for the loss of there love one

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroiter Gets 10 Years in Prison For Carjacking in Wayne State Area

A 32-year-old Detroit man is off to prison for 10 years for a carjacking in the Wayne State University area. Johnnie Watkins was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Tuesday for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime. Authorities charged that Watkins, armed with a gun, approached a man sitting...
DETROIT, MI
Complex

Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Walker
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle

DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Ex Detroit#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News#Tiktok
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor no longer seeking life sentence for man who killed his mother at 16

Https://www.theoaklandpress.com/2022/04/05/prosecutor-seeks-ultimate-sentence-for-man-who-was-16-when-he-murdered-his-motherThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has withdrawn its request for a life sentence for a man who killed his mother when he was 16 years old. Muhammad Altantawi was convicted in March of first-degree premeditated murder for the Aug. 21, 2017 death of his mother, Nada Huranieh, 35, at...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Detroit News

Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy