Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty hits HR in first MLB at-bat with the New York Mets
The New York Mets made news earlier this week by calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Binghamton. Considered one of the top young players at the minor league level, New York wants to see what the 22-year-old Baty has to offer as the team looks to win the National League East.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Little League Baseball World Series: How to watch every game without cable | Schedule and channel info
One of the most exciting youth sporting events will begin Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) when the Little League World Series for baseball gets rolling in Williamsport, Pa. Unfortunately, Staten Island doesn’t have a team which made it that far, but nevertheless, the event is still must-see TV and will offer plenty of thrills and heartwarming moments.
NBC Sports
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets Rookie Brett Baty Accomplishes Rare Feat On First MLB Swing. Family Loses It.
"That was awesome," the former first-round pick said after New York's victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty
Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games. A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls. Eduardo...
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0