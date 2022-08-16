Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’

Idris Elba is playing a father in his new film, Beast. It’s not a shock that his daughter Isan Elba , who is an aspiring actress, gave the audition a shot. Surprisingly, she didn’t get the role. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, Elba and Will Packer explained why she got axed from the role. She didn’t take the news too well either.

“The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was…the chemistry wasn’t right for film. Weirdly enough,” Idris Elba said. “My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.”

It was actually Will Packer, who directed Beast, who called and gave her the news.

“I called and talked to her, ’cause I’ve known her for a very long time,” Packer said. “I’m like Uncle Will. That’s like my little niece and she’s amazing.”

Beast is about a father who takes his two daughters to South Africa while mourning the loss of his wife and their mother. Their trip turns into a nightmare when a lion who escaped poachers begins to stalk them.

Packer said Elba didn’t take it easy on his baby girl during the audition just because she’s his daughter . Even though they have great chemistry, it wasn’t evident on screen.

“He auditioned with her [and] he was very tough on her,” he continued. “He said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, Will, trust the director,’ and she was very good, very close…Some of the nuances of like that real life relationship sometimes doesn’t translate on screen.”

After putting her dad on timeout for three weeks, Isan Elba attended the premiere of Beast with him.

“She was very gracious about it and we got through that,” Elba said. “I’m really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere.”

Beast hits theaters on Aug. 19.

Watch the interview below.