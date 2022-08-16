ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Rays broadcaster sets off iPhone after saying CF Jose Siri's name

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY3Vb_0hJA0MTM00
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri (26) during batting practice before playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

It was bizarre, and perhaps frowned upon by some, when Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was discovered to have his iPhone in his back pocket when sliding into third base during a game last week. For a baseball broadcaster working up in the booth, it makes a bit more sense for them to have a cell phone at your disposal.

It appears that during the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the New York Yankees on Monday night, somebody in the television broadcast booth had their iPhone on, and "Siri" was ready to provide answers. This scene transpired in the top of the second inning when Rays centerfielder Jose Siri came to the plate.

The 27-year-old only made his major league debut in September 2021, playing with the Houston Astros, and appeared in 21 regular season games before getting into seven postseason contests. In 48 games with the Astros this year, Siri produced a .178/.238/.304 slash line with only three home runs and 10 RBIs but racked up six steals as well.

He was traded to the Rays on Aug. 1 as a part of a three-team deal involving the Baltimore Orioles and has gone 9-for-38 in 12 games with his new club.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#The Baltimore Orioles
NBC Sports

Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound

The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Yankees' Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam vs Rays, joins exclusive club

The New York Yankees received clutch hitting at the right time Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Going into the game, the Yankees had lost six out of their last seven and their standing as the best team in baseball had taken a serious hit since the All-Star break. Additionally, players like Josh Donaldson have been in a serious rut, which was not helping the situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy

The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Rangers fire president of baseball ops Jon Daniels two days after firing manager

Daniels was named Texas' general manager during the 2005 offseason at 28 years old, becoming the youngest GM in MLB history. After hanging around the .500 mark in Daniels' first few seasons at the helm, the Rangers took a massive step forward in 2010 behind AL MVP Josh Hamilton to capture their first division crown in 11 years and advance to their first World Series in franchise history.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss Takes A Shot At OJ Simpson While Talking About The Weirdest Thing That Happened At A Lakers Game: "You Just Can’t Get Away With Everything”

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the glitziest basketball franchises of all time. The team enjoys sitting in the heart of Hollywood and has been one of the best teams of the modern era. The franchise has won a championship in every decade except the 1960s, cementing their status as a consistently good team outside the occasional bad season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

New York Yankees recall outfielder Estevan Florial and infielder Oswaldo Cabrera

The Yankees are set to call up outfielder Estevan Florial, as first reported by Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger (Twitter link). New York will also promote infielder Oswaldo Cabrera for his Major League debut, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base reports. Both players are already on the 40-man roster. The Yankees have yet to formally announce the pair of promotions or the corresponding moves that will accompany them, although Cabrera has confirmed his first call to the Show on his Instagram.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy