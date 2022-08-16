Rays broadcaster sets off iPhone after saying CF Jose Siri's name

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri (26) during batting practice before playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

It was bizarre, and perhaps frowned upon by some, when Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was discovered to have his iPhone in his back pocket when sliding into third base during a game last week. For a baseball broadcaster working up in the booth, it makes a bit more sense for them to have a cell phone at your disposal.

It appears that during the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the New York Yankees on Monday night, somebody in the television broadcast booth had their iPhone on, and "Siri" was ready to provide answers. This scene transpired in the top of the second inning when Rays centerfielder Jose Siri came to the plate.

The 27-year-old only made his major league debut in September 2021, playing with the Houston Astros, and appeared in 21 regular season games before getting into seven postseason contests. In 48 games with the Astros this year, Siri produced a .178/.238/.304 slash line with only three home runs and 10 RBIs but racked up six steals as well.

He was traded to the Rays on Aug. 1 as a part of a three-team deal involving the Baltimore Orioles and has gone 9-for-38 in 12 games with his new club.