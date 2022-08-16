Read full article on original website
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids to Become Available in October
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The F.D.A. has announced a new federal rule, allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, without the need for a prescription from a medical professional. Many hope this will make hearing aids more accessible and affordable to those with “perceived mild to moderate...
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Threatens New York Vineyards, Crops
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said New York has a bug problem and he’s not referring to spiders or bed bugs, but rather a tiny pest called the “spotted lanternfly”. This insect could devastate New York’s wine industry. New York’s wine industry brings...
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York is re-launching its statewide “Vax to School” campaign. According to the governor’s office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. “As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important...
Legislation Signed In NY Strengthening Restrictions On Imitation Weapons
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons in New York, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from allowing police to identify a device as fake when assessing threats. “My top...
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order Targeting Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order discouraging the practice of conversion therapy in the commonwealth. Wolf says he hopes his signature sends a strong message both to those who practice the discredited therapy, and the victims. “It is a bad...
Lawmakers Seek “Peace Officer Status” For Chautauqua Institution Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After an attack on world-renowned author Salmon Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, many are seeking a long-term security solution for the cultural center. Since the fateful attack, those with the institution have increased their security presence at the gated community. However, some state...
