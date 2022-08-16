ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Warrant Issued for Bradford Man

A warrant has been issued for a Bradford man for failure to appear. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Todd William Hale failed to show up for sentencing on multiple charges on Wednesday and a Bench Warrant was issued for his arrest. Hale was free on $25,000...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe

FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

