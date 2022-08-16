Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Say He Shot at Someone In a Parked Car
A Jamestown man has been arrested after police say he fired a gun at someone in a parked vehicle. Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street just after midnight, Tuesday, August 16, to a report of gunshots. 35-year old Joshua Hammer was arrested following an investigation for using a handgun...
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
Erie man found guilty for 2020 kidnapping, shooting of North East woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been convicted of attempted homicide after he shot a woman in the head and left her for dead on Reed Street. On Jan. 14, 2020, Larry Sledge, 41, kidnapped a 29-year-old North East woman at gunpoint. He then twice shot her in the face and left her for dead […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Guns, Ammunition among $5K Worth of Belongings Stolen in Union Township Burglary
Troopers are investigating a burglary where more than $5,000 worth of belongings were taken in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Clemens Rd. in Union Township between Aug. 12 and 16. The residence was broken into multiple times, and the belongings stolen included...
wesb.com
Warrant Issued for Bradford Man
A warrant has been issued for a Bradford man for failure to appear. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Todd William Hale failed to show up for sentencing on multiple charges on Wednesday and a Bench Warrant was issued for his arrest. Hale was free on $25,000...
Chautauqua County Sheriff deputy and K-9 find missing 6-year-old
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As it got dark Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl in Chautauqua County wandered away from her grandparents' home. She walked about a half mile from there with no shoes on in the dark and was gone for about three hours. Thankfully, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was able to find her in the woods near Findley Lake.
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
wnynewsnow.com
Salman Rushdie Alleged Attacker Appears In Chautauqua County Court
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of attacking award-winning author Salman Rushdie will appear in court on Thursday afternoon as part of a special hearing to discuss the case. 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who is currently behind bars at Chautauqua County Jail, will appear before a judge...
erienewsnow.com
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
Comments / 2