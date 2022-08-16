ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stop the sinkhole: Council probes NYC infrastructure needs amid extreme weather

By Michelle Bocanegra
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A31L3_0hJA0H3j00
A vehicle is submerged in a large city sinkhole.

New York City Councilmembers warned on Tuesday that a summer of blistering temperatures and occasional heavy downpours that have tested the physical frameworks on which the city is built will only get worse as climate change brings more extreme weather to the city.

A joint hearing from the Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Committee on Resiliency and Waterfronts, and the Committee on Environmental Protection came on the heels of the city’s longest heat wave since 2013 , during which temperatures soared well past 90 degrees for multiple days in succession.

The five boroughs have also had a recent spate of flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage. Reports of sinkholes in the Bronx have renewed attention to the city’s aging infrastructure.

“We have had 10 years to think about extreme weather events that we know will continue to worsen,” said Councilmember Ari Kagan, whose Brooklyn district includes Coney Island. “Why are we still concentrating on stopgap measures like inflatable dams and sandbags?”

Members of the Adams administration, including Rohit Aggarwala, the city’s chief climate officer and commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, testified over several hours. Officials from the DEP and the city's Department of Transportation were asked about the current administration’s “efforts to prevent and mitigate sinkholes and other road collapses caused by severe storms.”

Headlining Tuesday's hearing was a sinkhole in the Bronx's Morris Park neighborhood that came amid heavy rainfall in July. Footage appeared to show the sinkhole, which Aggarwala said was ultimately caused by climate change, swallowing a van whole. He added the underlying sewer line was unable to sustain pressure from heavy rainfall.

Aggarwala said fending off more sinkholes wasn’t an issue that could be addressed by more capital funding alone.

“We don't know exactly what we would do with more money that would systematically reduce the likelihood of sinkholes,” he told councilmembers. “If something is random, you can fix whatever you want, and it may not have any impact on the number that you are looking to affect.

The committee report released ahead of Tuesday’s hearing touched on several points, including the condition of roadways — many of which are in less prime condition than in the year 2000. Twenty-six percent of the city’s roadways were in poor or fair condition in fiscal year 2021.

“On average, city roads outlive their useful life by 20 percent before being resurfaced or reconstructed, presenting a source of danger for the period of time between the end of their useful life and resurfacing or reconstruction,” the report reads.

Sinkhole complaints increased in the first four months of the 2022 fiscal year compared to the same period the previous year, the report notes. They have otherwise declined in recent years, with complaints down by 25 percent in 2021 over the previous year.

The report also covers heat waves, which strain various forms of infrastructure, and the threat of flooding to the city’s waterfront communities, just as it nears the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy. It likewise explores climate resiliency efforts and the frequency of cave-ins and the city’s historic response to them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

‘Severe’ drought designation expanded in NY and parts of northern NJ

The U.S. Drought Monitor has expanded its severe drought designation to parts of New York and New Jersey. Severe drought conditions have expanded into parts of the South Shore of Long Island, Dutchess and Putnam counties, and Northern New Jersey, according to the latest data released Thursday from the federal authorities that track conditions nationwide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Sandy#New York City Council#Sinkhole#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground on Baez Place Affordable Apartments at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx

Construction has broken ground on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable housing development at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Community Access, the structure will comprise 105 studios, 21 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and six three-bedroom apartments. A total of 154 homes will be reserved for households at 30 to 80 percent area median income (AMI). The remaining 86 units will be available to the formerly homeless, who will also have access to on-site support services rendered by Community Access. Each apartment will come equipped with free broadband internet access.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Congestion Pricing to Come to New York?

The city of New York is inching closer to becoming the first city in the United States to implement congestion pricing, as the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Department of Transportation of the State of New York, the Department of Transportation of the city of New York, and the Federal Highway Administration of the United States released an environmental assessment of the proposed Central Business District Tolling Program in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, which evaluates the effects of the program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
395
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy