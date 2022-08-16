Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton man faces gun, assault charges
A Milton man faces charges after police say he assaulted a man in Tru-Vale Acres Aug. 12, and threatened neighbors with a handgun. Delaware State Police were called at 9:42 p.m. to a home in Tru-Vale Acres near Rehoboth Beach and learned that a man was in his driveway loading items into a vehicle when Frederick Young, 29, approached him and struck the man in the head while holding a firearm, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting
Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
Ocean City Today
Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
Cape Gazette
Police: Millsboro man spits, punches, throws dirt on officers
A Millsboro man faces charges after police say he spit, punched and threw dirt at officers responding to a complaint Aug. 15. Police went to a home in the 20000 block of Laurel Road at 6:34 p.m. about a criminal mischief complaint and tried to contact Aaron Wharton, 53, who was walking away from the home, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
firststateupdate.com
Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Dead in Salisbury Hit & Run
A Lewes man is dead after a hit and run early Monday morning in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say just after 3:30 this morning, 29 year old Colin Lin was operating a motorized scooter and trying to cross northbound Route 13 from a center median cross-over near Oliphant Street, when he was struck by a commercial vehicle. Video of the truck shows it as a blue truck with sleeper berth and white stripe down the side – it was not hauling a trailer.
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
WDEL 1150AM
Two men charged after drug raid at Dover motel
Two men are charged with drug offenses after a raid at a Dover motel room one of the men had rented. After an investigation, officers got a warrant to search the room at the Super Lodge at 246 North DuPont Highway Friday morning, Dover police said. In the room were...
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
Maryland Man Killed, Woman Airlifted To Hospital In Two-Alarm Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man was killed and a woman airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a midday fire broke out in Wicomico County, authorities announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a late afternoon fire that took the life of a Wicomico County man on Monday, Aug. 15 on Johnson Road in Salisbury.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Work Release Offender Walks Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, Caught After Brief Search
An offender is back in custody after walking away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. According to a spokesperson with the Delaware Department of Correction, the offender had been allowed out on work release. He was caught early this morning (Monday) after a brief search in the Georgetown...
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
